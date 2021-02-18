Play It Forward to Present World Premiere of ECOTORIO- Singing Out About Climate Change

Announcing the World Premiere of a ground breaking new massed choral work addressing climate change to be recorded and released virtually.

Play It Forward, the innovative, inclusive and inspiring Australian arts charity is excited to invite singers from around the globe to unite their voices to sing out about climate change in the creation of a historic virtual music video recording of the World Premiere of ECOTORIO!

Newly commissioned by Play It Forward, ECOTORIO is a ground breaking massed choral work that will address many of the climate change disasters that have been occurring around the world, composed by award winning Founding Artistic Director Dr Jonathon Welch AM in collaboration with Dave Newington, former International Tour Conductor of the global singing sensations 'The TEN Tenors'.

Singers will have the opportunity to virtually rehearse the first movement of ECOTORIO - 'The Protest' and all subsequent movements with the composers on the virtual platform Zoom, then record their parts individually that will be woven into the World Premiere virtual music video to be released in May 2022.

Each movement of ECOTORIO will be released over the next 18 months virtually, culminating in the first live performance of the entire work in Melbourne, Australia in 2022.

"ECOTORIO is going to be an exciting, genre diverse and game changing musical snapshot of the current state of events, the harrowing and the hopeful. I think people everywhere are going to love singing and listening to it and we hope it brings some positive conversations around what needs to change," said the composers, Jonathon and Dave.

Once the singers have registered to participate, they will receive all the music resources to enable them to submit their individual recordings, including sheet music, rehearsal files and recording instructions, along with access to exclusive online rehearsals with the composers that will include expert professional training and the 'inside story' on the background of how the composers created each movement.

For more details and to register to participate in this unique opportunity please check our website playitforward.org.au or email us at: ecotorio@playitforward.org.au