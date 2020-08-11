Permission To Shine Online Singing Competition Enters Round Two

Permission to Shine has been extended to this Sunday 16th August at 11.59 AEST!

It's your time to shine Pop, Soul and Folk singers ... the closing date for round two of Play It Forward's online singing competition Permission to Shine has been extended to this Sunday 16th August at 11.59 AEST!

Danielle Matthews will judge the Pop section. Danielle is a Graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts and the Inaugural winner of the prestigious Rob Guest Endowment Award. She has many concert and theatre credits to her name including Where Do I Begin (The Voice of Shirley Bassey), An Evening with Stephen Sondheim, Respect the Musical (Australia Tour) ....and many more.

Jonathon Welch, Play It Forward's founding artistic director, comments "Permission to Shine is open to everyone. Entries are welcome from amateurs through to music students and also professional singers, from right across the world. You've got to be in it to win it!"

All the details you need to enter are on our website https://www.playitforward.org.au/shine Keep watching our social media channels to stay in touch with all our news.

All funds raised will go towards Play It Forward, providing a unique range of tailored inclusive arts programs, events and projects for all Australians. Thank you for supporting our work. SHINE ON!!

