Palace Cinemas Shut Down Due to Health Crisis

Palace Cinemas have announced they are temporarily shutting down.

Read the full statement below:

Palace Cinemas has reviewed advice from The Australian Government (on Wednesday 18th of March) regarding non-essential services and public gathering mandates, as well as examined safety concerns for our patrons and staff. From this review, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily close all Palace Cinema locations from Thursday the 19th of March for an indefinite period to protect both our staff and patrons. We intend to re-open as soon as circumstances allow, with the usual rich selection of quality cinema and our much-loved international festivals. Watch for further announcements.

Patrons who have booked online for future sessions will be contacted shortly and offered a returnable form to receive a full-refund. Any Patrons seeking refunds for in-person bookings can email their relevant Palace Cinema location (contact information below) with images of their tickets, and a refund form will be provided to be completed and returned, which will be processed as soon as possible. Refund forms are being utilised to ensure correct information is being processed, and to keep things running as smoothly as possible both for our customers and for cinema staff during this time

We sincerely thank you all for your patronage and support during this unprecedented time and our excellent staff for their efforts and dedication under challenging circumstances. Rest assured we will be back offering sublime entertainment and a place to indulge and escape when it is safe to do so.

If you wish to continue supporting Palace Cinemas during this time, consider purchasing a premium Palace Movie Club membership or online gift card. But most importantly, stay safe and look after each other, we can't wait to welcome you back.





