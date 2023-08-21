New Play TURN, TURN, TURN Opens At Theatre Works In September

"Turn, Turn, Turn": A science-fiction exploration of nostalgia, tradition, and a journey to the next earth. Premiering at Theatre Works in September 2023. Far in the future, another planet is dying…

Writer Keith Gow and director Renee Palmer have created an intense, claustrophobic adrenaline-rush play about two couples desperate to get ahead in the migration from one planet to the next. Crammed into a beaten-up spaceship, each couple dreamed of a better future on the new Earth Eight. Yet dragging old world baggage with them, do they risk repeating the mistakes of past generations?

Turn, Turn, Turn tells a future story of nostalgia, passion, and privilege.

Turn, Turn, Turn was first conceived as part of the writers Bake Off at the Darebin FUSE Festival in 2020, written during the lockdowns of 2021 and will debut at Theatre Works' intimate Explosives Factory space in September.

Creative Team:

Writer/Producer – Keith Gow (he/him)

Director/Set Designer – Renee Palmer (she/her)

Production Manager/Dramaturg – Phoebe Taylor (she/her)

Lighting Designer – Gabriel Bethune (he/him)

Sound Designer – Patrick Slee (he/him)

Costume Designer – Adele Cattenazzi (she/her)

Performers: Melanie Audrey (she/her), Eben Rotjer (he/him), Sarah Hartnell (they/she/he), Sodi Murphy-Shrives (they/he)

DATES: Wed 13th September – Sat 23rd September 2023

TIME: 80 minutes

VENUE: Theatre Works: Explosives Factory, Rear 67 Inkerman St, St Kilda, VIC, 3182

TICKET PRICES: Full $45, Concession $35, Preview (13th Sept) $28, 20 at $20 (20 seats per performance), Mob Tix $20

To book tickets visit:

https://www.theatreworks.org.au/2023/turn-turn-turn

Click Here