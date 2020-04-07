Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Launches JAMS FOR JUNIORS

Calling all little (and big) kids at home! You are invited to join the MSO every Wednesday at 10am throughout April for a sweet virtual musical ride through the music of Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Dvořák and Bizet.

Learn how to make your own instruments and get ready to jam along with presenter Karen Kyriakou and musicians from the MSO in this weekly 20-minute online music session.

Each week we will share a YouTube video and online resources to help keep the little ones entertained in this engaging and hands-on music lesson.

The videos will stay online permanently so you can re-watch them, share them with your friends, or play at a time that suits.

Learn more at https://www.mso.com.au/jams-for-juniors-online/





