Melbourne International Singers Festival Rescheduled To August 2021

As Melbourne is currently in lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic this year's Melbourne International Singers Festival has been re-scheduled to the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th August 2021.

Artistic Director, Jonathon Welch AM, and all of the festival's presenters are committed to these new dates and are looking forward to a fantastic weekend of great singing, music and friendship.

Of course, this will be dependent upon the current COVID guidelines and restrictions at the time. The organizers will keep everyone up to date with all of the latest news and announcements and let you know if there are any further changes.

Work with Australia's finest choral conductors - Jonathon Welch AM, Artistic Director, Patrick Burns, Daniel Brinsmead, Nela Trifkovic and Adam Przewlocki.

You can still register for this fabulous festival, held in Melbourne's Docklands precinct for the first time!

The Festival will still offer amazing vocal workshops, singing gospel, contemporary, world music, opera, new works, rock and more! Now in its 11th year, there is something for everyone in our fabulous program. The diverse range of opportunities to sing, learn, experience and participate has never been more exciting.

COVID safe guidelines apply. Limited spaces available.

Registration includes entry to all workshops, forums & events over the festival weekend. $145 concession and $175 full price. Go to our website www.playitforward.org.au for further information and to register.

Proceeds from the Melbourne International Singers Festival support Play It Forward, providing a unique range of tailored inclusive arts programs, events and projects for all Australians.