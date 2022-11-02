Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maisie Peters Adds Second In Melbourne and Venue Upgrades In Brisbane and Sydney

Don't miss the incredible Maisie Peters, performing nine special headline shows next February/March 2023! 

Register for Australia - Melbourne News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
Maisie Peters Adds Second In Melbourne and Venue Upgrades In Brisbane and Sydney

Thanks to incredible demand by fans who snapped up presale tickets immediately on Monday, 21-year-old Brit Award winner Maisie Peters today adds a second Melbourne show to her debut headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February/March 2023. In addition, Brisbane and Sydney venues have also been upgraded!

Melbourne fans can now catch the 'Not Another Rockstar' singer two nights back-to-back, with a new show announced for Sunday 5 March at St Kilda's legendary Prince Bandroom.

In Brisbane, her performance on Tuesday 21 February will now take place at The Triffid (moving from Woolly Mammoth). In Sydney, the singer's show on Tuesday 28 February will now take place at Metro Theatre (from Oxford Art Factory).

Existing ticketholders in both Brisbane and Sydney don't need to take any action; tickets already purchased remain valid for the upgraded venues.

With demand running hot, fans of the UK artist should get in quick when general public tickets go on sale today at 12pm AEDT via frontiertouring.com/maisiepeters!  

Don't miss the incredible Maisie Peters, performing nine special headline shows next February/March 2023!



Carly Rae Jepsen Adds Second Melbourne Show to 2023 Tour Photo
Carly Rae Jepsen Adds Second Melbourne Show to 2023 Tour
Responding to incredible demand from her Australian fans, Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces she will play a second Melbourne date on her hugely anticipated March 2023 headline tour. Jepsen’s The So Nice Tour will take in back-to-back nights at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 March.
Hugh Sheridan Will Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Melbournes Comedy Theatre and Brisbanes Q Photo
Hugh Sheridan Will Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre and Brisbane's QPAC in 2023
One of Australia's favourite performers of stage and screen, Hugh Sheridan, will star as Jonathan Larson in the much-loved rock musical.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TITANIC THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT, In Melbourne Next Week Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TITANIC THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT, In Melbourne Next Week
The energy in the rehearsal room continues to intensify as the 23-strong company count down towards the exclusive limited Melbourne season of Titanic The Musical: In Concert. Check out photos here!
Burt Kreischer Will Embark On Australian Tour In April 2023 Photo
Burt Kreischer Will Embark On Australian Tour In April 2023
BERT “The Machine” KREISCHER the American stand-up comedian, actor and reality television star is returning to Australia with a brand-new show.

More Hot Stories For You


Maisie Peters Adds Second In Melbourne and Venue Upgrades In Brisbane and SydneyMaisie Peters Adds Second In Melbourne and Venue Upgrades In Brisbane and Sydney
November 2, 2022

Thanks to incredible demand by fans who snapped up presale tickets immediately on Monday, 21-year-old Brit Award winner Maisie Peters today adds a second Melbourne show to her debut headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February/March 2023. In addition, Brisbane and Sydney venues have also been upgraded! 
BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL International Tour is Headed to Auckland, Düsseldorf, and More in 2023
October 31, 2022

New and returning cast members have been announced for the International tour of Bat Out Of Hell. Learn more about where the musical is headed next!
Hugh Sheridan Will Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre and Brisbane's QPAC in 2023Hugh Sheridan Will Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre and Brisbane's QPAC in 2023
October 31, 2022

One of Australia's favourite performers of stage and screen, Hugh Sheridan, will star as Jonathan Larson in the much-loved rock musical.
Austen Con Returns to Abbotsford Convent Next Month
October 28, 2022

24 Carrot Productions has announced the return of the fifth annual Austen Con – a much-loved celebration and exploration of all things Jane Austen for Austen and regency period fan alike in both a live and online format.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TITANIC THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT, In Melbourne Next WeekPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For TITANIC THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT, In Melbourne Next Week
October 27, 2022

The energy in the rehearsal room continues to intensify as the 23-strong company count down towards the exclusive limited Melbourne season of Titanic The Musical: In Concert. Check out photos here!