Maisie Peters Adds Second In Melbourne and Venue Upgrades In Brisbane and Sydney

Thanks to incredible demand by fans who snapped up presale tickets immediately on Monday, 21-year-old Brit Award winner Maisie Peters today adds a second Melbourne show to her debut headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February/March 2023. In addition, Brisbane and Sydney venues have also been upgraded!

Melbourne fans can now catch the 'Not Another Rockstar' singer two nights back-to-back, with a new show announced for Sunday 5 March at St Kilda's legendary Prince Bandroom.

In Brisbane, her performance on Tuesday 21 February will now take place at The Triffid (moving from Woolly Mammoth). In Sydney, the singer's show on Tuesday 28 February will now take place at Metro Theatre (from Oxford Art Factory).

Existing ticketholders in both Brisbane and Sydney don't need to take any action; tickets already purchased remain valid for the upgraded venues.

With demand running hot, fans of the UK artist should get in quick when general public tickets go on sale today at 12pm AEDT via frontiertouring.com/maisiepeters!

Don't miss the incredible Maisie Peters, performing nine special headline shows next February/March 2023!