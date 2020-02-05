MTC's Women In Theatre Program Commences For 2020

Melbourne Theatre Company is delighted to announce 12 new participants in its 2020 Women in Theatre Program.

Commencing in late February, these 12 women will take part in a curated program of professional enrichment activities, while applications for the remaining paid technical design associate placements will open later this month.

Applicants invited to join this year's professional enrichment stream are Veronique Benett (Lighting Design), Ashlee Clapp (Sound Composition), Briony Dunn (Programming), Emma Gibson (Dramaturgy), Amy Holley (Sound Design), Piper Huynh (Executive Management), Brynna Lowen (Set & Costume Design), Katy Maudlin (Director), Tariro Mavondo (Artistic Direction), Krystalla Pearce (Arts Education), Clare Rankine (Producer), Jamaica Zuanetti (Playwright).

Now in its seventh year, MTC's Women in Theatre Program is one of the Company's most successful career development initiatives and has supported 71 theatre professionals to date. Each year it continues to provide invaluable opportunities for women working in the sector.

MTC's Director of Artistic Operations/Senior Producer and Women in Theatre Program curator Martina Murray said, 'With multiple years of the program under our belt it's wonderful to see the career progression of the program's participants. In 2020, we have welcomed Program alumna Petra Kalive as our new Associate Director, and have a further seven alumnae engaged in significant creative roles on 2020 productions. Beyond engaging with MTC, it's thrilling to see alumnae take up key positions or have their work presented at other companies around the country. Witnessing the many and varied pathways that lead from our program beyond the scheduled 12 months is extremely rewarding. I am very excited to welcome the 2020 cohort of women to MTC.'

Participants partaking in the professional enrichment stream will familiarise themselves with the culture and inner workings of MTC, gaining insight into its audiences, venues and ongoing core business. They will also receive one-on-one mentoring from a respected practitioner in their chosen discipline.

Successful applicants to the technical design stream will be offered paid associate positions on designated productions in MTC's 2020 season.

This MTC initiative was established in 2014 as the Women Directors Program and later expanded in 2016 to the Women in Theatre Program to include a broader range of disciplines. Since 2016 it has been supported by MTC's Women in Theatre Giving Circle.

For more information about MTC's Women in Theatre Program, the technical design stream and the 2020 participants visit mtc.com.au/artistaccess





