MATADOR LA EXPERIENCIA Returns To Melbourne Hot On The Heels Of Sold Out Shows At Sydney World Pride

The show is a fiery fusion of dance, circus, burlesque, and jaw-dropping circus acts launching 31st March and running through 23rd April 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  
The Meat Market will come alive with the return of the five-star, award-winning box-office hit show MATADOR la experiencia! The show is a fiery fusion of dance, circus, burlesque, and jaw-dropping circus acts launching 31stMarch and running through 23rd April 2023.

Featuring live music and pre-show entertainment with seductive live vocals MATADOR la experiencia is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a post-show Latin party with a live band every Friday and Saturday night. Pre-show entertainment includes food stalls sponsored by Simply Spanishwith delicious Spanish street food.

"We wanted to create an experience that was inspired by a tale as old as time," said Bass Fam, Artistic Director. "Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain, a tale of a love-torn bull & the seductive Matador!"

The show takes the audience on an emotionally charged journey that explores the trials and tribulations of love. MATADOR la experiencia presents unrequited love, and the effects of infidelity whilst touching on self-discovery, identity, sexuality, lust, sex, and passion. Comprising a diverse cast of 14 incredible performers, MATADOR la experiencia features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. Expect everything from high-energy commercial dance pieces to beautiful, touching contemporary ballet acts as well as steamy Latin numbers intertwined with saucy burlesque acts, pole dancing and hair-raising aerial and circus acts.

Performing since 2019, this is the show that continually gives and grows and hits Melbourne after wowing audiences at Sydney World Pride. After successfully debuting MATADOR la experiencia in 2022 the show will return to the Meat Market for another season of passion and love.

MATADOR la experiencia

Presented by Bass Fam Creative

MELBOURNE

Meat Market

3 Blackwood St, North Melbourne

Friday 31 March - Sunday 23 April, 2023

Tuesdays - Fridays 6:30 pm

Saturdays 1:00 pm & 6:30 pm

Sundays 3:30 pm

TICKETS

Premium - $149

A Reserve - $119

B Reserve - $99

C Reserve - $79

Restricted View - $59

Flirts Section (cabaret tables and front 2 rows) $149

VIP Package (2x balcony seats & complimentary sparkling) $400

www.ticketmaster.com.au/matador-la-experiencia




