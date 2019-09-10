Luke Bell Brings I'M NOT EVEN MAD ABOUT IT to the Butterfly Club

This October, The Butterfly Club presents the second one-man cabaret from Luke Belle. This butter-voiced beau takes a spin through his formative years in regional Victoria, exploring his family dynamics and teenage tumult through 80's power ballads, modern musical standards and Disney classics.

An authentic and relatable exploration of masculinity, blended families and growing pains in the early noughties, Luke's classical training and love of musical theatre shines.

After his solo debut at Melbourne Fringe 2017, Luke is back to dive further into his family and childhood memories, and this time the gloves are off. "In the unpredictable and playful space of cabaret, I can revel in the painful and embarrassing bits of growing up in a town and a family that didn't 'get me' with the hindsight that actually makes me appreciate my difference" says Luke of his second solo show.

"Belle's smooth and warm Baritone is like a hot fudge sundae for the ears" (Jason Whyte, artsreview.com.au, 15 September 2017) that'll leave you satisfied and sweetened. Catch Luke in his return to The Butterfly Club, 30th September to 5th October.

Dates: Monday 30 September - Saturday 5 October

Times: 7:00pm (60 mins)

Venue: The Butterfly Club

5 Carson Place

Melbourne CBD

Tickets: Full $35 / Concession $31 / Group 6+ $28

TO BOOK TICKETS visit thebutterflyclub.com or call (03) 9660 9666





