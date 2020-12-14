LIVE AT THE BOWL Announces First Lineup of Open-Air Concerts in Melbourne

Live at the Bowl will bring live music back to the city of Melbourne with a series of open-air concerts at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl beginning in January 2021.

Enjoy a dance under the stars, share delicious food and drinks with friends and family and reconnect with the city, the arts and each other.

The first lineup has been announced for the series, which kicks off on 8 January with a concert from Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya Choir, Felix Riebl, Ollie McGill and Emma Donovan.

Check out the full lineup below!

8 January - Welcome Ceremony & Concert with Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya Choir, Felix Riebl, Ollie McGill and Emma Donovan

9 January - Human Nature

10 January - Piknic Électronik

14 January - Melbourne Youth Orchestra

15 January - Soju Gang

16 January - Mo'Ju with Orchestra Victoria (co-presented as part of Melbourne Music Week-Extended)

17 January - Teeny Tiny Stevies

21 January - Ocean Alley with special guests Slowly Slowly, Maddy Jane and The Grogans

22 January - Birds of Tokyo with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

23 January - Birds of Tokyo with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

24 January - Piknic Électronik: Carl Cox & Eric Powell's Mobile Disco

26 January - Share The Spirit Festival

27 January - Missy Higgins with special guests Busby Marou

29 January - MSO: The Faun and The Firebird (as part of free concert series)

30 January - Sun Cycle Festival

4 February - Lime Cordiale

5 February - Running Touch ft. Northeast Party House (DJ Set), Kult Kyss and Adult Art Club

6 February - MSO: Mambo! Dancing across the centuries (as part of free concert series)

10 February - MSO: Spanish Harlem (as part of free concert series)

12 February - Rock The Bowl: Daryl Brathwaite + Jon Stevens + The Black Sorrows + Darlinghurst

13 February - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra: Chinese New Year

14 February - Vika & Linda

17 February - Hannah Gadsby with Zoë Coombs Marr and many more

21 February - Piknic Électronik

13 March - Sampa The Great

21 March - Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra

Learn more about Live at the Bowl and purchase tickets at https://liveatthebowl.com.au/.