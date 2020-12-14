LIVE AT THE BOWL Announces First Lineup of Open-Air Concerts in Melbourne
The series kicks off on 8 January 2021.
Live at the Bowl will bring live music back to the city of Melbourne with a series of open-air concerts at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl beginning in January 2021.
Enjoy a dance under the stars, share delicious food and drinks with friends and family and reconnect with the city, the arts and each other.
The first lineup has been announced for the series, which kicks off on 8 January with a concert from Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya Choir, Felix Riebl, Ollie McGill and Emma Donovan.
8 January - Welcome Ceremony & Concert with Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya Choir, Felix Riebl, Ollie McGill and Emma Donovan
9 January - Human Nature
10 January - Piknic Électronik
14 January - Melbourne Youth Orchestra
15 January - Soju Gang
16 January - Mo'Ju with Orchestra Victoria (co-presented as part of Melbourne Music Week-Extended)
17 January - Teeny Tiny Stevies
21 January - Ocean Alley with special guests Slowly Slowly, Maddy Jane and The Grogans
22 January - Birds of Tokyo with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
23 January - Birds of Tokyo with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
24 January - Piknic Électronik: Carl Cox & Eric Powell's Mobile Disco
26 January - Share The Spirit Festival
27 January - Missy Higgins with special guests Busby Marou
29 January - MSO: The Faun and The Firebird (as part of free concert series)
30 January - Sun Cycle Festival
4 February - Lime Cordiale
5 February - Running Touch ft. Northeast Party House (DJ Set), Kult Kyss and Adult Art Club
6 February - MSO: Mambo! Dancing across the centuries (as part of free concert series)
10 February - MSO: Spanish Harlem (as part of free concert series)
12 February - Rock The Bowl: Daryl Brathwaite + Jon Stevens + The Black Sorrows + Darlinghurst
13 February - Melbourne Symphony Orchestra: Chinese New Year
14 February - Vika & Linda
17 February - Hannah Gadsby with Zoë Coombs Marr and many more
21 February - Piknic Électronik
13 March - Sampa The Great
21 March - Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra
Learn more about Live at the Bowl and purchase tickets at https://liveatthebowl.com.au/.