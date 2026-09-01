FLEETWOOD MAC ORCHESTRATED to Bring RUMOURS to Melbourne with Seventh Wonder
The concert at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall will feature songs including Dreams, The Chain and Go Your Own Way.
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will join forces with one of Australia's most acclaimed concert productions, Seventh Wonder, to mark the 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's legendary album Rumours. Performances will run Thursday 22 & Friday 23 April, 7.30pm & Saturday 24 April, 1.00pm.
Released in February 1977, Rumours became one of the biggest-selling and most influential albums of all time, selling more than 40 million copies worldwide and earning Fleetwood Mac the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
Bringing the music of Fleetwood Mac to life with the full power of the MSO, Seventh Wonder will perform Rumours alongside some of the band's greatest hits, reimagined with lush symphonic arrangements.
Experience the songs that defined an era, including Dreams, Go Your Own Way, Don't Stop, The Chain and You Make Loving Fun, with Fleetwood Mac's unmistakable harmonies, melodies and emotional intensity.
Applauded by Mick Fleetwood himself, Seventh Wonder has captivated audiences throughout Australia and internationally with its musicianship and vocal performances, recreating the music and energy of Fleetwood Mac's golden years.
“Rumours is much more than an album – it is one of the great musical achievements in popular music history,” said Seventh Wonder singer Bloom. “To mark its 50th anniversary with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra gives us the opportunity to experience these incredible songs on an entirely new scale, while honouring the music and legacy of Fleetwood Mac.”
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