I WAS BIRTHED FROM AN EGG IN A CRATER ON URANUS to Play The Butterfly Club

Eidann has spent her whole life trying to be just another normal human - but she's not!

Hatched from an egg in the darkest crevice of Uranus, EIDANN is born. But growing up on Earth is hard, especially when you're a bizarre alien being with a nervous temperament! Trying her extraterrestrial best to blend in, follow this martian misfit as she navigates the perils of conformity and probes what it means to be human.

Questioning her gender, sexuality, identity and place in the cosmos, Eidann weaves together abstract anecdotes and poetic ponderings on her interplanetary past, while grappling with her own stellar anomalies.

Featuring original music inspired by cosmic creatures Bjork and Kate Bush in an acoustic pop landscape, this musical cabaret is an intergalactic exploration into feeling like an outsider in your own skin.

Nominated for Best Cabaret for Melbourne Fringe 2018 with Death and Other Things, Eidann is a Melbourne-based theatremaker and performer, and makes her astronomical return in I Was Birthed From An Egg In A Crater On Uranus.

Show Details: I Was Birthed From An Egg In A Crater On Uranus

Dates: 16th - 22nd September 2019

Time: 10pm

Price: $28 - $35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





