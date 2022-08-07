Hugh Sheridan's SOLITARY MAN Premieres At The Sydney Opera House Concert Hall And Melbourne Hamer Hall In October

SOLITARY MAN is a specially staged and produced Live Concert event which will see the talents of Hugh Sheridan given full voice in a programme of songs written by Music Legend Neil Diamond.

Hugh Sheridan's SOLITARY MAN premieres at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Friday 21 October with Melbourne's Hamer Hall to follow on Friday 28 October. Tickets on sale 9am Monday 15 August.

Australia's two finest Concert Halls will host Hugh Sheridan in this live concert accompanied by a handpicked band featuring 19 of Australia's finest musicians.

Songs include the Hot August Night Classics Crunchy Granola Suite, Cracklin' Rosie, Sweet Caroline, Holy Holly, I am I said, and Song Sung Blue, superbly balanced by Diamond's reflective love ballads and the lyrical beauty of songs like Love on The Rocks, Play Me, and Canta Libre. The fabulous pure pop genius of 60's tunes I'm a believer, Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon, and Red Red Wine which have leapt generations will also be featured.

"My whole experience with Neil has just been falling in love with the Man and his music these songs run deep in my soul and that's what drives me here ... I am musically and personally invested in this but what is so special about Solitary Man is that I am not "playing or acting" as Neil Diamond. I am bringing myself and my heart and my intense passion to these songs" Hugh Sheridan said.

Neil Diamond has a singular place in the pantheon of popular music. His is the story of how an introspective kid from Brooklyn went from struggling songwriter to multiplatinum global superstar both as songwriter and entertainer.

Diamond is extraordinarily popular in Australia, estimated per capita, more than any other country in the world. His 1972 double concert album, Hot August Night, was a phenomenon here spending 224 weeks on the Australian charts and thought to be part of the musical collection of one in five Australian homes.

Only a handful of musicians have sold more records than Neil Diamond. He ranks with Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and Madonna in terms of commercial sales success. While he started off as a pop songwriter in the Brill building penning hits for the Monkees and many others Diamond realised he had a knack for singing his own songs. Commencing with the live concert recording Hot August Night at the Greek Theatre LA he was in no time propelled to Popular Music Legend.

Hugh Sheridan is an exceptional talent who possesses a unique voice, radiates energy, charisma and a winning personality on stage. Hugh wanted to be a singer like his Father from a very early age. His Dad sang Jazz and swing in Adelaide. Hugh would watch Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra and recognised that he wanted to be an entertainer who could Sing, Dance and Act. His parents sent him to his first acting school at 5, and at 14 he went to the Australian Ballet school, then the Victorian College of the Arts to study music, singing Opera, and then to NIDA.

"With unbridled joy, Hugh Sheridan raises the bar, lifts spirits and serves up unadulterated fun. ★★★★★" Indaily Adelaide.

Hugh is a four-time Logie Award winner for Most Popular Actor category, has performed in many television series, including Packed to the Rafters, Five Bedrooms, and INXS: Never Tear Us Apart.

Hugh Sheridan said "This concert is a celebration of everything that has made Neil Diamond such a popular music icon. His music has become the tapestry for my life. I found that we had so many crazy parallels to our lives.

SOLITARY MAN boasts a world class creative team with Musical Direction by James Black, Vocal Direction by Lindsay Field Stage Direction by Tim Schwerdt, and Produced by Phil Bathols and Tim Woods

James Black said "Working on this project I have developed a great respect for Neil Diamond and his musicality. We want our audience to experience the feelings that lie behind the songs. Hugh Sheridan and Neil Diamond's songs are our heroes! The lush strings, horns, bass, drums, keyboards, and percussion provide a classic orchestral bed for Hugh to reveal his own take with songs from all eras of Neil's long and brilliant career."

Phil Bathols said "One of my most precious childhood moments around 11 was when my Dad asked me to listen to Hot August Night on his headphones. It made a lasting impression. That's what has inspired me many years later to do this show, but how and who could perform it? When we found Hugh we hit the Jackpot he's a great singer, natural showman, and an entertainer with a huge personal synergy for Neil Diamond and his Music."

Tim Woods said "When Lindsay Field suggested Hugh Sheridan and we saw him perform we soon realised, that this would not be a Concert of Neil Diamond's music with a good singer fronting a mega band. This was to be SOLITARY MAN a HUGH SHERIDAN concert singing the music of NEIL DIAMOND!"

Hugh Sheridan sings Neil Diamond - two stars, one iconic event, a concert not to be missed.

Media Please Note - for additional background information, images and biogs please visit - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mywn82nykdgvd0t/AACwmP-ae5VuWnzrme2Cy6A7a?dl=0

www.solitaryman.com.au

Sydney

Venue Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Date & Time Friday 21 October

Bookings www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Melbourne

Venue Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Date & Time Friday 28 October

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au