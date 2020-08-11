Home Grown Australia and Songs For a Future Oz Team Up For a Livestream Concert Featuring Musical Theatre Students

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert takes place August 15 on Facebook.

Home Grown Australia and Songs for a Future Oz have partnered up to present a free live-stream concert on Facebook, on Saturday 15th of August, 7.30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

The concert will take place on Home Grown's Facebook page here.



Graduating Music Theatre Students were selected from over 55 submissions to perform 20 songs penned by Aussie writers including Tim Minchin, Kate Miller-Heidke, Bryant & Frank, Matthew Lee Robinson, Carmel Dean, Katie Weston; including 2 original songs by students.

All donations received from this live-stream concert will go towards Home Grown Aus to support the company in continuing development and support of Australian musical theatre, during and beyond COVID-19.

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hgxfutureoz.

