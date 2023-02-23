HOT FAT CRAZY Will Debut At The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023

Based on the true story of one woman's fat journey through her very hot psych ward admission, also she is crazy. This 2 person Musical Sketch Comedy is a love letter to the psych ward, being fat, and a lesson in why that makes you HOT!

Written by and Starring Eadie Teatro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford, HOT, FAT, CRAZY is the inaugural show from emerging comedy duo, Tommy & Eadie.

Born out of Eadies eye-opening, healing and hilarious experiences with the public and private mental health systems and her journey of reclaiming the word FAT and rejecting its negative connotations. Hot, Fat, Crazy submerges you in a hyper-surreal, bizarre & silly fictional Psych Ward, where Inpatients get it on, Wizards cure your depression with the power of magnetism, and everyone is gunning to be the Psychiatrist's funniest client.

With a score of entirely original songs, spanning multiple genres, Tommy & Eadie take you on a lyrical journey with their powerhouse vocals and musical stylings, while they attempt to nail the intricate dance moves.

Hot Fat Crazy moves away from tired tropes and stereotypes and instead plants a big ole loving smooch on the lips of the psych ward, being fat, and a lesson in why that makes you HOT!

Starring Eadie Testro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford

With Direction by Aubrey Flood.

Written and Conceived by Eadie Testro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford.

Hot Fat Crazy

Dates: 11th - 16th April 2023

Time: 7:00pm

Cost: $30 Full/$25 Conc/$99 Group of 4/$15 Mob (+ booking fee)

Venue: The 86 Cabaret Bar, 185 Smith St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226565®id=31&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftix.yt%2Fhotfatcrazy?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Bookings highly recommended.Please be advised this show contains adult themes, sexual references and mature language. Not recommended for people under the age of 18.