HOT FAT CRAZY Will Debut At The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023

Performances run 11th - 16th April 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Based on the true story of one woman's fat journey through her very hot psych ward admission, also she is crazy. This 2 person Musical Sketch Comedy is a love letter to the psych ward, being fat, and a lesson in why that makes you HOT!

Written by and Starring Eadie Teatro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford, HOT, FAT, CRAZY is the inaugural show from emerging comedy duo, Tommy & Eadie.

Born out of Eadies eye-opening, healing and hilarious experiences with the public and private mental health systems and her journey of reclaiming the word FAT and rejecting its negative connotations. Hot, Fat, Crazy submerges you in a hyper-surreal, bizarre & silly fictional Psych Ward, where Inpatients get it on, Wizards cure your depression with the power of magnetism, and everyone is gunning to be the Psychiatrist's funniest client.

With a score of entirely original songs, spanning multiple genres, Tommy & Eadie take you on a lyrical journey with their powerhouse vocals and musical stylings, while they attempt to nail the intricate dance moves.

Hot Fat Crazy moves away from tired tropes and stereotypes and instead plants a big ole loving smooch on the lips of the psych ward, being fat, and a lesson in why that makes you HOT!

Starring Eadie Testro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford
With Direction by Aubrey Flood.
Written and Conceived by Eadie Testro-Girasole & Thomas Bradford.

Hot Fat Crazy
Dates: 11th - 16th April 2023
Time: 7:00pm
Cost: $30 Full/$25 Conc/$99 Group of 4/$15 Mob (+ booking fee)
Venue: The 86 Cabaret Bar, 185 Smith St, Fitzroy VIC 3065
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226565®id=31&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftix.yt%2Fhotfatcrazy?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Bookings highly recommended.Please be advised this show contains adult themes, sexual references and mature language. Not recommended for people under the age of 18.




SHIMMERY BURLESQUE Comes to Melbourne in April Photo
SHIMMERY BURLESQUE Comes to Melbourne in April
Shimmery Burlesque is stepping into the spotlight with their five star production this April. After a sell out 2022 season, this show is not to be missed!
Beck Announces Special Guests Robert Forster & Gena Rose Bruce For Australian Dates Photo
Beck Announces Special Guests Robert Forster & Gena Rose Bruce For Australian Dates
With his Palais Theatre, Melbourne, show on Monday 3 April almost sold-out and Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on Thursday 6 April selling fast, fans of multi-platinum Grammy-winner Beck are set for two magical evenings when the iconic US songwriter returns to Australia soon for his first live performances down under in five years.
John Foremans Aussie Pops Orchestra 2023 Season Revealed Photo
John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra 2023 Season Revealed
In an Aussie Pops first, the Orchestra is announcing a subscription season for 2023 which includes three magnificent concerts starring Australia's favourite performers including Rhonda Burchmore, Harrison Craig, Denis Walter, Casey Donovan, Caroline O'Connor, Silvie Paladino and Josh Piterman.
Dylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo
Dylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Dylan Cole brings his latest work, Case Numbers, to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. This is a show about a man who’s inherited a locked briefcase. It's about guessing numbers and trying to open that briefcase. It's about one man working very hard to figure out a combination. It's about Case Numbers.

