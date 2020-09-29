HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne Extends Suspension Through January 17, 2021

Performances from November 4, 2020 to January 17, 2021 will be postponed and rescheduled.

In line with current government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will be suspended for a further nine weeks.

Performances from November 4, 2020 to January 17, 2021 will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from May 12, 2021 onwards with the same seating allocation they originally booked.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for interstate and international customers impacted by continuing travel restrictions as well as those unable to attend their rescheduled performance.

The producers are closely following the guidance of the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments, and will continue to assess the rolling suspension of performances based on the most up-to-date advice. The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances is regularly updated on the play's official social media channels and website www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

Executive Producer Michael Cassel said today: "We have decided to postpone these nine weeks of performances in the sincere hope that by mid-January we can be sure that a visit to the Princess Theatre will be COVID safe for our crew, our front-of-house staff, our wonderful company of actors and of course you, our audience.

Many of you have been asked more than once to reschedule and I thank you for being so patient. We are absolutely committed to staying the course and I look forward to welcoming you into the wonderful, magical world of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child in the not-too-distant future."

