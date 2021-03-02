Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAIRSPRAY the Musical Returns Exclusively To Melbourne April 2021

Big, bold, and comedy gold! The smash hit Broadway musical HAIRSPRAY returns for a limited 1-week season to reopen the National Theatre Melbourne.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Big, bold, and comedy gold! The smash hit Broadway musical HAIRSPRAY returns for a limited 1-week season to reopen The National Theatre Melbourne.

Returning a decade later from the original Australian cast of HAIRSPRAY is Mike Snell (Strictly Ballroom, Aladdin) as the smooth talking Corny Collins. His infamous rival Velma von Tussle is played by Chelsea Gibb (Cabaret), and Rachel Dunham (Rock of Ages) is the loud & proud Motormouth Maybelle.

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable curvy teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and uses her new found fame to advocate for racial integration.


Directed by Leah Howard (Aladdin, Mary Poppins, School of Rock), Choreography by Yvette Lee (Rock of Ages, American Psycho), Musical Direction by Geoffrey Castles (Aladdin, Les Misérables), Stephen Wheat (School of Rock) as the Assistant Director, and Kiara Kieser (Masked Singer Australia) as Assistant Choreographer.

HAIRSPRAY is produced by James Terry Collective who received 7 Greenroom Award nominations including Best Production for Legally Blonde the Musical (2019), and produced the critically acclaimed & sold-out season of RENT the Musical (2018)

Registration for pre-sale is now open with exclusive ticket discounts available until Tuesday, March 9 at www.hairspraythemusical.com.au.


