Gracie Abrams' THE SECRET OF US Tour Set for Australia & New Zealand in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frontier Touring has announced the return of GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, with the highly anticipated The Secret of Us Tour. Set for April/May 2025, the tour will include five major arena shows across Australia and mark her debut headline arena performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

Fast becoming a powerhouse in the international music scene with over seven billion streams globally, Abrams kicks off her sold-out, 23-date North American run this week in celebration of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, which she released in June. Today's tour news comes hot on the heels of her triumphant first visit to Australia in January, which saw fans line the streets and six concerts selling out in mere minutes upon going on sale.

Debuting at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #2 in New Zealand, The Secret of Us features Abrams' Platinum hit single ‘Close To You' – another career milestone, the track marking Abrams solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and her best performing single upon release with three million streams in one day on Spotify alone. The new album also includes ‘us', a collaboration with Taylor Swift – who she'll re-join again on the road in Canada and the USA this October, as the opening act on Swift's final blockbuster Eras Tour dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday 6 September (times staggered, see details below). American Express Members Presale starts Tuesday 3 September, visit here for more details. Frontier Members can get early access via the Frontier Members presale starting Thursday 5 September (times staggered) – see website for full details.

Given the overwhelming demand during Gracie Abrams' previous shows in the region, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment!

With 6x Gold and 2x Platinum singles to her name so far, Abrams continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a modern singer-songwriter. Prepare for an unforgettable experience as Gracie Abrams takes the stage in Australia and New Zealand next April/May!

ABOUT GRACIE ABRAMS

Since making her debut in 2019, Gracie Abrams has emerged as one of the most compelling singer-songwriters of her generation, earning the admiration of such like minded artists as Taylor Swift, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo and most recently, she earned the highly coveted nomination for Best New Artist for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. A consummate songwriter who names Joni Mitchell as her most formative influence, she penned her first song at age eight, then went on to amass a devoted following on the strength of her emotionally intimate lyrics and DIY sensibilities. As her profile rose, Abrams was named an artist to watch by taste making outlets like Pigeons & Planes, Fader, and i-D, in addition to being crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK. With the arrival of her debut project minor in summer 2020, she received glowing reviews from the likes of NME, who praised her “painfully honest tales of heartbreak draped in delicate melodies that carry much more intrigue than the usual run-of-the-mill singer-songwriter.” Executive-produced by Blake Slatkin – and also made with leading producers like Joel Little and benny blanco – the seven-song effort features her beloved singles ‘21', ‘I miss you, I'm sorry', and ‘Long Sleeves'. In November 2021, Abrams returned with This Is What It Feels Like, a 12-track project exploring such complex emotional experiences as self-betrayal, insecurity, and failed attempts at connection. Soon after completing her sold-out North American headline tour for This Is What It Feels Like, she set to work on her debut album. Abrams kicked off 2022 with a headline tour of North America followed by a support slot on Olivia Rodrigo's tour and reconnected with Dessner to release two songs ‘Block me out' and ‘Difficult'. In 2023, Abrams released her highly anticipated debut album, Good Riddance, on February 24, followed by a North American headline tour that sold out in under one hour. Gracie toured with Taylor Swift as the opening act on select dates of her blockbuster Eras Tour and will continue as direct support when the Eras Tour returns to North America later this year. In June, Gracie released her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, and will be embarking on her sold-out headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour which starts in the US in September.

GRACIE ABRAMS – THE SECRET OF US TOUR

APRIL/MAY 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/gracieabrams

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 5 September

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

AMERICAN EXPRESS MEMBERS PRESALE

via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences

Runs 48 hours from: Tuesday 3 September

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 6 September (times staggered, see below)



TOUR DATES

Tuesday 29 April

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

On sale: Friday 6 September (2pm local)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 2 May

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 6 September (1pm local)

ticketek.com

Tuesday 6 May

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 6 September (1pm local)

ticketek.com

Friday 9 May

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 6 September (3pm local)

ticketek.com

Tuesday 13 May

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

On sale: Friday 6 September (1pm local)

ticketek.com

Friday 16 May

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

On sale: Friday 6 September (1pm local)

ticketek.com

Comments