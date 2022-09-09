Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feet First Collective Presents the Melbourne Premiere of THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE

Performances run October 11th- 14th 2022.

Australia - Melbourne News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Feet First Collective Presents the Melbourne Premiere of THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE

This Is Where We Live by Vivienne Walshe is a powerful two hander. It is a story of disconnection and love set in a dusty town in regional Australia. This work will appeal to people who love new writing, physical theatre and young adults.

The director of the original production, Francesca Smith, describes it as a 'giant theatrical poem'. The two finely etched archetypal 'outsider' characters become as universal in their resonance as their mythic counterparts Orpheus and Eurydice. Can Chloe and Chris beat the odds?

Feet First Collective is known for its larger scale immersive works. This Is Where We Live is an opportunity to see the company's theatrically bold and physically inventive approach in miniature. Following a highly acclaimed run at Girls School at Perth's Fringe World earlier this year, the core members of the company Teresa Izzard, Lauren Beeton, Samuel Addison, Dylan Dorotich and Donald Woodburn are excited to bring the production to Theatre Works for Melbourne Fringe!

Chloe the 'bombshell' comes from a background of domestic violence and suffers from dyslexia. Chris is the son of the English teacher and, despite being an 'odd boy' with a love of poetry and jazz, is destined to leave the gravel and heat for a life beyond Chloe's destiny. They are drawn together but their powerful first love, like in the myth, is laced with tragedy.

The play exploits Australian speech and poetry creating a dynamic onomatopoeic experience. It forces the audience to untangle their story as we have all had to untangle the experience of young adulthood.

Feet First Collective's Melbourne premiere of this winner of the prestigious Griffin Award, will offer audiences a physically ambitious staging, focussed on creating an aural and visceral encounter.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Tickets Now On Sale For Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Melbourne SeasonTickets Now On Sale For Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Melbourne Season
September 7, 2022

Tickets for the Melbourne season of the 70th Anniversary Australian production of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap are on pre-sale from today, with GP sale from Friday 9 September.
Riley Nottingham Presents His Cabaret Show MANIFESTO at Melbourne and Brisbane Fringe FestivalsRiley Nottingham Presents His Cabaret Show MANIFESTO at Melbourne and Brisbane Fringe Festivals
September 6, 2022

Riley Nottingham (creator and star of the Nine Network's hit show Metro Sexual) presents his debut show MANIFESTO at Melbourne Fringe Hub from October 6 and Brisbane from November 3.
MARY POPPINS Flies Into Melbourne in 2023MARY POPPINS Flies Into Melbourne in 2023
September 6, 2022

The world's favourite nanny will fly into her original Australian home when MARY POPPINS arrives in Melbourne next year. Returning to Her Majesty's Theatre where Australia first discovered the magic of Mary, performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production will begin on Sunday 29 January 2023.
CYRANO Comes to Southbank Theatre This MonthCYRANO Comes to Southbank Theatre This Month
September 2, 2022

Making its much anticipated return to the stage, Virginia Gay's joyous, gender-flipped Cyrano opens on Thursday 29 September at Southbank Theatre.
Tash York Returns To Melbourne Fringe with HAPPY HOURTash York Returns To Melbourne Fringe with HAPPY HOUR
September 1, 2022

Hot off her stint at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival as the hostess with the mostest alongside the cast of Briefs in Sweatshop, Tash York returns to the Melbourne Fringe Festival with her latest award winning show Happy Hour. After wowing audiences across the Adelaide Fringe Festival while performing at the Melba Spiegeltent in Gluttony earlier this year, 'The Trash Queen of Cabaret '' is set to bring powerful vocals, a kitsch of camp and lotssss of booze. 