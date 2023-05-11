Eric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The Palms

Dance Buena Vista plays for one show only at The Palms Crown Casino on Saturday, June 17th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo 1 GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024
Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS Photo 2 Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 3 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
The Melbourne Cabaret Festival Returns in July Photo 4 The Melbourne Cabaret Festival Returns in July

Eric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The Palms

Dance Buena Vista takes Melbourne by storm for one night of sizzling Latin entertainment from the phenomenon behind Buena Vista Social Club. Eric Turro Martinez the king of Cuban dance and icon will take the stage for a night of Cuban history expressed through dance and his story in Cuba through the 90s. Turro Martinez is renowned on the Cuban international dance scene and is credited with having brought Cuba's traditional dance to the stage. Credits include Buena Vista Social Club in Cuba, The Bar at Buena Vista, Havana Rumba and Hemmingway's Havana all of whom have toured with the great man globally since 2004.

Eric's show takes the audience on a personal journey of Cuban history narrated through a stage show by the living legend of the international Cuban scene. Turro Martinez takes the audience on a trip through the Struggles of the embargo in the 90s and The Golden Age of Cuba the Havana of the 50s. The story invokes scenes of fancy hotels and casinos in the Caribbean for the rich white elite and celebrities both famous and infamous of that era. The Social Clubs gave birth to some of the most famous performers in Cuban history. These were traditionally a place for Cuba's more humble, poor people.

"We are so excited about Eric Turro Martinez's show in Melbourne," said Oscar Zuniga, Executive Producer. "This is a show for anyone interested in Cuba, Latin American culture or even just a great night out."

Dance Buena Vista is a cocktail of Cuban music with the performers guiding the audience through all the emotions and passion of Cuban music through every move and every note. This is a live, once-in-a-lifetime experience and production that only a Cuban dancer and artistic director such as Eric Turro Martinez could deliver.

Premiering at Crown Casino, The Palms, this is a show that invites the audience into Cuba for a night of history expressed through live music, dance and story.

Dance Buena Vista plays for one show only at The Palms Crown Casino on Saturday, June 17th. The doors and pre-show bar open at 6.45 pm, the show starts at 7.30 pm and finishes at 10.00 pm. Tickets are priced between $80.49 to $100.88 and are available from Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National Not That Kinda Viral Tour Photo
Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand, Frontier Touring and presenting partner AAMI are pumped to announce one of Australia’s favourite entertainers, Jimmy Rees, has added two new Melbourne and Sydney shows to his now 14-show Australia-wide Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023! ​ ​  

Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month Photo
Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month

Award-winning independent theatre company, Wit Incorporated, have announced their next Melbourne season, directed by Ruby Rees (Punk Rock).

GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo
GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024

A brand-new production of the number one party musical GREASE is set to debut as Melbourne's summer musical at Her Majesty's Theatre from January 2024 and the Capitol Theatre in Sydney from March 2024.

Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS Photo
Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS

Comedian Judith Lucy takes the stage in Samuel Beckett's absurdist masterpiece Happy Days, opening on Friday 5 May at Southbank Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

Jimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' TourJimmy Rees Adds New Melbourne and Sydney shows to National 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour
Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next MonthWit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month
Melbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYSMelbourne Theatre Company Presents HAPPY DAYS
UNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next MonthUNDERNEATH MS ARCHER Comes to Melbourne Next Month

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Arts Centre Melbourne (4/27-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shake Rattle 'N' Roll
Athenaeum Theatre (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Chapel Off Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran VIC 3181 (5/03-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra
The Butterfly Club (5/29-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crocodiles by Vidya Rajan
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (5/24-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU