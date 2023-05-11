Eric Turro Martinez Comes to Melbourne For One Night Only at The Palms

Dance Buena Vista takes Melbourne by storm for one night of sizzling Latin entertainment from the phenomenon behind Buena Vista Social Club. Eric Turro Martinez the king of Cuban dance and icon will take the stage for a night of Cuban history expressed through dance and his story in Cuba through the 90s. Turro Martinez is renowned on the Cuban international dance scene and is credited with having brought Cuba's traditional dance to the stage. Credits include Buena Vista Social Club in Cuba, The Bar at Buena Vista, Havana Rumba and Hemmingway's Havana all of whom have toured with the great man globally since 2004.

Eric's show takes the audience on a personal journey of Cuban history narrated through a stage show by the living legend of the international Cuban scene. Turro Martinez takes the audience on a trip through the Struggles of the embargo in the 90s and The Golden Age of Cuba the Havana of the 50s. The story invokes scenes of fancy hotels and casinos in the Caribbean for the rich white elite and celebrities both famous and infamous of that era. The Social Clubs gave birth to some of the most famous performers in Cuban history. These were traditionally a place for Cuba's more humble, poor people.

"We are so excited about Eric Turro Martinez's show in Melbourne," said Oscar Zuniga, Executive Producer. "This is a show for anyone interested in Cuba, Latin American culture or even just a great night out."

Dance Buena Vista is a cocktail of Cuban music with the performers guiding the audience through all the emotions and passion of Cuban music through every move and every note. This is a live, once-in-a-lifetime experience and production that only a Cuban dancer and artistic director such as Eric Turro Martinez could deliver.

Premiering at Crown Casino, The Palms, this is a show that invites the audience into Cuba for a night of history expressed through live music, dance and story.

Dance Buena Vista plays for one show only at The Palms Crown Casino on Saturday, June 17th. The doors and pre-show bar open at 6.45 pm, the show starts at 7.30 pm and finishes at 10.00 pm. Tickets are priced between $80.49 to $100.88 and are available from Click Here.