Epic Lineup Grows for Anzac Day Special Televised Concert Event This Saturday

As Australia and New Zealand prepare to commemorate Anzac Day amid the COVID-19 crisis even more artists have joined the lineup for Music From The Home Front. The televised concert event is being staged as a thank you for those who have served our country and frontline workers.



Australians can tune into Nine in Australia at 7.30pm local time or stream live on 9now at 7.30pm AEST to see this special concert event. New Zealanders can watch on Three or stream live on ThreeNow at 9.30pm.



The following artists have been added to the lineup (in alphabetical order);

Andrew Farriss (INXS), Archie Roach, Bliss N Eso, Diesel, Emma Donovan, Jack River, John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew, Jon Stevens, Lee Kernaghan, Lime Cordiale, Tones And I, Troy Cassar-Daley and Vince Harder.



Hosts for the evening have been confirmed as (in alphabetical order);

Christian O'Connell, David Campbell, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian.



With a number of surprises promised, organisers have hinted that one star collaboration will be Lee Kernaghan's Spirit Of The Anzacs, while those who fancy their singing skills are being invited to take part in Ben Lee's choir for his anthem, 'We're All In This Together'. For details head to musicfromthehomefront.com.au/choir (submissions close Friday 24 April 6pm AEST).



Michael Gudinski said: "With more announcements to come for tomorrow, Music From The Home Front is just getting bigger and bigger. This is one gig where we don't have to worry about the weather!"



Just like a normal concert, Music From The Home Front will be selling merch via musicfromthehomefront.com/merch. Profits from sales will go to Support Act (Australia) or MusicHelpsLive (New Zealand).



Music From The Home Front has been made possible through the support of event partners AAMI and McDonalds. Without their support, the quality of our event would not be possible. Music From The Home Front organiser Michael Gudinski said: "We're lucky to have two great brands who have chosen to partner with this historic event. Their support means that we can enhance elements of the production and make our event bigger and better for those watching from the comfort of their homes."



At this gig, there are no queues, no bag checks, no waiting at the bar or food stands. This concert is 100% contact free home delivered, so get ready to kick back and enjoy a great night of music from some of Australia and New Zealand's greatest musicians.

MUSIC FROM THE HOME FRONT

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

ANZAC DAY - SATURDAY 25 APRIL 2020



7.30PM LOCAL - NINE (Stream 9NOW from 7.30pm AEST)



9.30PM NZST - THREE (Stream THREENOW)



FEATURING IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER :

* just announced



Amy & George Sheppard

Andrew Farriss (INXS)*

Archie Roach*

Ben Lee

Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Bliss N Eso*

Courtney Barnett

Dave Dobbyn

Dean Lewis

Delta Goodrem

Diesel*

DMA's

Emma Donovan*

G Flip

Guy Sebastian*

Ian Moss

Jack River*

James Morrison

James Reyne

Jess Hitchcock

Jimmy Barnes

John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew*

Jon Stevens*

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)

Lee Kernaghan*

Lime Cordiale*

Mahalia Barnes

Mark Seymour

Marlon Williams

Missy Higgins

Paul Kelly

Shane Howard

The Rubens

The Wiggles

Tim Minchin

Tones And I*

Troy Cassar-Daley*

Vance Joy

Vika & Linda Bull

Vince Harder*

William Barton



EVENT HOSTS IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

Christian O'Connell

David Campbell

Delta Goodrem

Guy Sebastian





