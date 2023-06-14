Debra Lawrance, Bernard Curry, Sarah Morrison and Samantha Morley Join Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne

Last year’s runaway hit A Christmas Carol announced that many of the Green Room-nominated ensemble cast will return for the 2023 season at the Comedy Theatre this festive season, including Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me, Five Bedrooms, Home and Away) as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Samantha Morley (Girl From The North Country, Billy Elliot) as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Bernard Curry (Savage River, Wentworth) as Bob Cratchit and Sarah Morrison (Come From Away, Ladies in Black, Mamma Mia!) as Belle.

Also reprising their roles for the upcoming season are Anthony Harkin (Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Next to Normal) as Jacob Marley, Andrew Coshan (A View From The Bridge, Merrily We Roll Along) as Fred and Stephanie Lambourn (Broadway cast of A Christmas Carol) as Mrs Cratchit.

The lead role of Scrooge will be announced in July, along with the full cast announcement.

Three extra previews have also been added to the season, due to strong demand, with tickets now on sale for Tuesday 14 November at 6.30pm, Wednesday 15 November at 1.00pm and Thursday 16 November at 7.00pm.

Winner of five Tony Awards®, the Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol has delighted audiences and critics alike over seven seasons on the West End after premiering in 2017, and in its debut season in Melbourne in 2022. From the writer of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child and the director of Matilda The Musical, it is a magical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story.

The role of Scrooge has been performed by a raft of celebrated actors including Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paterson Joseph (Vigil), and Owen Teale (Games of Thrones, Line of Duty).

Dickens’ 1843 novella tells the story of a selfish and greedy old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who hates everything related to Christmas. Ultimately a tale of compassion and redemption, after being visited by Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge is changed into a better man.

The production is brought to life with scenic and costume design by Tony Award® winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award® winner Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and includes 12 cherished Christmas carols including ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Silent Night’. The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol will again fill the Comedy Theatre to the brim with music and merriment.