Debra Lawrance, Bernard Curry, Sarah Morrison and Samantha Morley Join Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne

Performances run 14 November – 31 December 2023 at the Comedy Theatre.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale Bring THE TWO OF US to Melbourne and Geelong Photo 2 Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale Bring THE TWO OF US to Melbourne and Geelong
Anthony LaPaglia Makes Australian Stage Debut in DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo 3 Anthony LaPaglia Makes Australian Stage Debut in DEATH OF A SALESMAN
Rupert Guenther Returns to Melbourne With 'New Letters To Esterhazy' Photo 4 Rupert Guenther Returns to Melbourne With 'New Letters To Esterhazy'

Debra Lawrance, Bernard Curry, Sarah Morrison and Samantha Morley Join Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne

Last year’s runaway hit A Christmas Carol announced that many of the Green Room-nominated ensemble cast will return for the 2023 season at the Comedy Theatre this festive season, including Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me, Five Bedrooms, Home and Away) as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Samantha Morley (Girl From The North Country, Billy Elliot) as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Bernard Curry (Savage River, Wentworth) as Bob Cratchit and Sarah Morrison (Come From Away, Ladies in Black, Mamma Mia!) as Belle.

Also reprising their roles for the upcoming season are Anthony Harkin (Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Next to Normal) as Jacob Marley, Andrew Coshan (A View From The Bridge, Merrily We Roll Along) as Fred and Stephanie Lambourn (Broadway cast of A Christmas Carol) as Mrs Cratchit.

The lead role of Scrooge will be announced in July, along with the full cast announcement.

Three extra previews have also been added to the season, due to strong demand, with tickets now on sale for Tuesday 14 November at 6.30pm, Wednesday 15 November at 1.00pm and Thursday 16 November at 7.00pm.

Winner of five Tony Awards®, the Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol has delighted audiences and critics alike over seven seasons on the West End after premiering in 2017, and in its debut season in Melbourne in 2022. From the writer of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child and the director of Matilda The Musical, it is a magical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story.

The role of Scrooge has been performed by a raft of celebrated actors including Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paterson Joseph (Vigil), and Owen Teale (Games of Thrones, Line of Duty).

Dickens’ 1843 novella tells the story of a selfish and greedy old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who hates everything related to Christmas. Ultimately a tale of compassion and redemption, after being visited by Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge is changed into a better man.

The production is brought to life with scenic and costume design by Tony Award® winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony Award® winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award® winner Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and includes 12 cherished Christmas carols including ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Silent Night’. The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol will again fill the Comedy Theatre to the brim with music and merriment.

 




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Artists, Projects and Collaborators Set for Antipodes 2023 Winter Lab Photo
Artists, Projects and Collaborators Set for Antipodes 2023 Winter Lab

Antipodes Theatre Company has announced the lead artists and collaborators who will be participating in the fourth annual Winter Lab for bold work and new ideas, taking place 19 June - 1 July, 2023.

2
Debra Lawrance, Bernard Curry, Sarah Morrison and Samantha Morley Join Cast of A CHRISTMAS Photo
Debra Lawrance, Bernard Curry, Sarah Morrison and Samantha Morley Join Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne

Last year’s runaway hit A Christmas Carol announced that many of the Green Room-nominated ensemble cast will return for the 2023 season at the Comedy Theatre this festive season.

3
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Hold Contest to Win Harry Potters Glasses from Produc Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Hold Contest to Win Harry Potter's Glasses from Production

One lucky Harry Potter and the Cursed Child audience member has the opportunity to win what could be described as the theatrical prize of a lifetime – the famed glasses and wand worn by Gareth Reeves who plays Harry Potter on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the Australian production.

4
The 2023 Victorian State Schools Spectacular Returns in September Photo
The 2023 Victorian State Schools Spectacular Returns in September

The 2023 Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS) returns for its annual extravaganza for two shows on Saturday 9 September 2023 at 1pm and 6:30pm at John Cain Arena.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Burn the Floor
The Palms at Crown (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aretha - A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul
Hamer Hall (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret Night Fever
The Butterflyh Club (6/19-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Konstantin: Grandmother’s Tongue
Chapel Off Chapel (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Fictions
Arrow on Swanston (7/07-8/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You