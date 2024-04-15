RBG: OF MANY, ONE Opens at Arts Centre Melbourne Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The countdown is on for Sydney Theatre Company’s first performance of RBG: Of Many, One at Arts Centre Melbourne, next Thursday 25th April.

Heather Mitchell will take to the Melbourne stage for the first time in her critically acclaimed role, honouring the American trailblazer and Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader-Ginsberg. Suzie Miller’s one-woman play RBG: Of Many, One will run for a strictly limited 3-week season, at the Playhouse Theatre until May 12th.

This follows a sold-out encore season at the Sydney Opera House.

Directed by Priscilla Jackman RBG: Of Many, One played an inaugural 8-week season in 2022 with sell-out audiences and standing ovations. The show, by Australian lawyer-turned-Olivier Award-winning playwright Suzie Miller, charts the incredible achievements throughout RBG’s life from the ages of 13 to 87 – from her teenage years in New York, to her historic Supreme Court nomination, fierce advocacy for reproductive rights and serving alongside Clinton, Obama and Trump – and sheds light on the woman behind the public figure.

The encore season of RBG: Of Many, One in Sydney garnered critical acclaim, adding an additional full week of performances due to unbelievable demand. And was followed by sold-out seasons in Wollongong and Canberra before continuing an extensive Australian tour, with seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane, Western Sydney and Perth this year.

Tickets for the Melbourne season are available via artscentremelbourne.com.au