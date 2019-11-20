David Williams Collaborates With Boroondara Community

Boroondara community members are set to be celebrated by theatre-maker David Williams, who will lead the cast to explore the role that culture plays in the Boroondara community. Part talk-show, part confessional and part celebration, A Cultured Place will stimulate the hearts and minds of audiences at the Kew Court House on Saturday 7 December and Sunday 8 December.

This year's successful application for the Boroondara Arts Initiative, A Cultured Place is a truly unique theatre experience where members of the local community have been chosen to have their lives highlighted in this special performance. David Williams will craft evocative performances from materials such as interviews, archives and transcripts of public inquiries.

A Cultured Place reflects the diversity of the Boroondara community, exploring what culture is, where it's found, who it involves and how it affects the people of Boroondara. Over the past months, David has conducted interviews with various members of the community to learn about their experiences, working and being a part of the Boroondara culture. This insightful performance will generate discussion about life and culture, by sharing stories and perspective.

David Williams creates theatre works that open spaces for public conversation about political and social issues. He was the Curator of Australian Theatre Forum 2015, and his theatre works have won Helpmann, Green Room and Drovers' Awards. Recent works of David's include Quiet Faith, Grace Under Pressure and Smurf in Wonderland.

A Cultured Place is made possible through the Boroondara Arts Initiative, a yearly initiative that provides funding support for individual or multiple artists to deliver creative participatory work in the City of Boroondara. Successful applicants receive project guidance and financial support to present a new or existing work that engages the local community in Boroondara. Applications for the Boroondara Arts Initiative 2021 program will open in mid- July 2020.

Once a police station and court house, the Kew Court House is a charming heritage building that has been redeveloped into a thriving contemporary cultural centre. The venue now provides a unique, intimate performance space with an extraordinary ambience, where some of Australia's most exciting artists perform.

A Cultured Place Saturday 7 December, 7.30pm - 8.30pm Sunday 8 December, 2pm - 3pm Kew Court House, 188 High Street, Kew $10 https://www.boroondara.vic.gov.au/events/cultured-place-performance





