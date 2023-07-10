DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has announced the cast for its Australian tour dates. Having performed in over 100 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to our shores this September–October.

The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now from www.tegdainty.com.

The leading ladies are Broadway's Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins, War Paint), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom), Storm Lever (Six, The Donna Summer Musical) and Australia's own original 'Belle' from Beauty and the Beast, Rachael Beck.

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) will also join the featured quartet for the entire Australian leg. Please note that the cast is subject to change.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including “How Far I'll Go”, “A Whole New World”, “Colors of the Wind”, “Part of Your World”, “Almost There”, “Let It Go” and more. The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

DATES

Saturday 30 September The Star Gold Coast Gold Coast

Sunday 1 October QPAC Brisbane (matinee)

Sunday 1 October QPAC Brisbane (evening)

Wednesday 4 October Enmore Theatre Sydney

Thursday 5 October Enmore Theatre Sydney

Saturday 7 October Llewellyn Hall Canberra

Tuesday 10 October Geelong Arts Centre Geelong

Saturday 14 October Plenary Melbourne

Sunday 15 October AEC Theatre Adelaide

Friday 20 October Riverside Theatre Perth

BIOS

Rachael Beck

Rachael Beck is Australia's own multi-faceted, award-winning powerhouse whose talents span both stage and screen as an acclaimed vocal artist and actress. She is widely remembered for her award-winning portrayal as 'Belle' opposite Hugh Jackman in the original company of Beauty and the Beast. Rachael's theatrical highlights include 'Truly Scrumptious' in the national tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; 'Sally Bowles' in Cabaret, directed by Sam Mendes; 'Kathy Selden' in Singin' in the Rain, (which earned her a Mo Award nomination) and 'Maria' in The Sound of Music. More recently, Rachael starred alongside Todd McKenney as 'Charity Barnum' in Barnum, The Circus Musical. Further highlights include her Green Room Award nominated performance as 'Fantine' in Les Miserables and 'Rumpleteazer' in Cats, both produced by Cameron Mackintosh. Rachael's other theatre credits include Dear Santa, The Wizard of Oz, Becoming Bill, , Strictly Gershwin, The Long and the Short of It, Secret Bridesmaid's Business, A Little Night Music, Me, My Girl (which toured nationally) The Pajama Game) and You and Me. For the Sydney Theatre Company she has performed in The Wharf Review, Summer Rain (directed by Robyn Nevin), Mother and Son, Into the Woods and as 'Lady Mortimer' in Henry IV. Rachael also appeared in the film Ocean Boulevard. A highly skilled concert performer, Rachael appeared with Todd McKenney and Tommy Tycho in Broadway to Hollywood with the National Symphony Orchestras in Australia. Rachael has also developed The Lionhearted Theatre and Arts Program with workshops currently running in High schools throughout Australia, helping students to unearth mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and disconnection by helping them tell their story using the creative arts. Rachael is a proud Ambassador of the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

Steffanie Leigh

Steffanie Leigh made her Broadway debut as the title role in Disney's Mary Poppins. She went on to originate the roles of 'Liane d'Exelmans' in Gigi and the iconic supermodel 'Dorian Leigh' in War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. Her international and regional credits include Venus in Fur at Singapore Repertory Theatre, Gods of Comedy at The Old Globe and McCarter Theatre, and Passion at Signature Theatre for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for her portrayal of 'Clara'. On television she can be seen on “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “Mysteries of Laura,” and “The Good Wife.” Her film credits include Progress (and unrelated things), Easter Mysteries, Members Only, and Seaside. Steffanie earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and Musical Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University. www.steffanieleigh.com @steffanie_leigh

Storm Lever

Storm Lever recently concluded her run as legendary Queen, 'Anne Boleyn', in the musical, Six. She made her Broadway debut as Duckling Donna in The Donna Summer Musical after creating the role in the world premiere production at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California. Off-Broadway and regional credits include 'Dorothy' in The Wringer , 'Sheila' in Hair and 'Polexia' in Almost Famous (The Old Globe); 'Wendy' in Fly (La Jolla); 'Savanah' in Freaky Friday (Signature Theater); Emotional Creature (Berkeley Rep). She also starred in the musical film, No One Called Ahead. @stormlever

Isabelle McCalla

Isabelle McCalla made her Broadway debut as 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's Aladdin after originating the role in the Aladdin national tour. She recently reprised her starring role for Disney's upcoming film of the stage production, Aladdin: Live from the West End, filmed at the iconic Prince Edward Theatre in London. Isabelle later starred in the acclaimed Broadway production of The Prom. Most recently she played 'Marlena' in the World Premiere of Water For Elephants at the Alliance Theatre. Regional lead roles include 'Meg' in Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse and Footloose at The Kennedy Center. Her television appearances include Extrapolations (AppleTV+), And Just Like That (HBO Max), Law and Order (NBC), Bull (CBS), Disney Holiday Sing-a-long, and Great Performances. Look for her in the upcoming film, Shadow Vaults. @izzymccalla

About TEG DAINTY

TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY was awarded an AM in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours list for his significant service to the entertainment industry as a producer and promoter of national concert tours, theatre and events and has recently also been awarded an AO for distinguished service to the community through the organisation of the charitable stadium concert FIREFIGHT following the Bushfires in 2019-20. Paul Dainty's tours have included Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have included Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Hairspray the Musical, Singin' in the Rain, Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz and Dame Edna and Barry Humphries' tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and the United Kingdom. Paul and TEG Dainty have also co-presented Disney's Aladdin and The Phantom of the Opera in Asia, co-produced A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2022, and produced Tina – The Tina Turner Musical which is currently showing in Sydney. TEG DAINTY's Comedy and Speaker tours include Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jonathan Van Ness, Theo Von, Celeste Barber, Sooshi Mango, Stuff You Should Know, Mark Normand, Fortune Feimster, Oprah, Dr. Jordan Peterson, Esther Perel, Jay Shetty, Ant Middleton, and more.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Featuring concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world – from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Film – current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Muppet Christmas Carol.