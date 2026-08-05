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DEATH OF A SALESMAN with Anthony LaPaglia to Open in Melbourne and Adelaide

The Arthur Miller classic, directed by Neil Armfield, also stars Alison Whyte, Josh Helman and Ben O'Toole.

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DEATH OF A SALESMAN with Anthony LaPaglia to Open in Melbourne and Adelaide

Death of a Salesman, starring Anthony LaPaglia alongside Alison Whyte, Josh Helman and Ben O'Toole, commences previews at Her Majesty's Theatre next Tuesday 11 August.

The production today announced it will also tour to Adelaide's Festival Theatre from 26 September to 4 October, following the previously announced Brisbane season at QPAC from 28 August to 6 September. The season will see LaPaglia, born and raised in Adelaide, take to the stage in his hometown for the first time.

Directed by legendary stage and screen director Neil Armfield (Cloudstreet, The Diary of a Madman, The Secret River), this celebrated production of Arthur Miller's timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning classic offers theatregoers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the power of live theatre in a transformative experience.

Joining Anthony LaPaglia, Alison Whyte, Josh Helman and Ben O'Toole on stage at Her Majesty's next week is Anthony PhelanMarco Chiappi, Paula Arundell, Simon Maiden, Elizabeth Blackmore, Aisha Aidara and Darcy Brown. The production features set design by Dale Ferguson, costume design by Dale Ferguson and Sophie Woodward, lighting design by Niklas Pajanti, music by Alan John, and sound design by David Greasley and David Tonion.

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