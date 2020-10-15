Controversial Melbourne Play MAROONED Will Become a Film

The Wolves have decided to risk it all and shoot the feature film version of the play.

In the last few years before the shutdown, The Wolves were emerging as a fresh, gutsy and viable Theatre Company.

Nine months prior to Covid19 they were doing so well, their writer was able to quit his job as a tram driver and focus solely on creating new contemporary theatre.

The Wolves were formed out of a determination to show that in a society that can be ageist, mature creatives can be original, challenging, pertinent and marketable. Their philosophy was to write and produce plays aimed at the 45 plus demographic.

In the weeks before Covid19 they had two full length plays on at the same time and several audience members who came to see one play, were so impressed, they booked to see the second play in the same week. Proof that not only was their mission statement resonating and working, but that new, challenging, contemporary plays staring and aimed at mature people were economically viable.

In their last regional gig, Marooned, their most successful piece, played to full houses and received a standing ovation at each performance. The cast then travelled to Canberra where they performed for the Chief of Army and other VIPs. They were so impressed, The Wolves were about to sign a deal that would see the play toured to Army bases all over the country. A meeting of new theatre and the Armed Forces. Something that was unprecedented.

Simultaneously, their other play, the comedy for four women called Adrifting, which now has Amanda Muggleton and Tottie Goldsmith attached was receiving rave reviews.

By now their third play, The Magnolia Tree, would have been completing its government funded regional tour, and a fourth play, When Icebergs Burn, is due to commence a short tour at the start of 2021.

But now, thanks to Covid19, all of this has been put on hold and who knows for how long.

Therefore, the only two choices left for The Wolves, and other independent theatre companies, is adapt or die.

After their writer became a recipient of a Melbourne Arts Grant to adapt Marooned into a film script the Wolves have decided to risk it all and shoot the feature film version of the play.

The have chosen to adapt and transition into a film production company.

