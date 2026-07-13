Circus Centre Melbourne to Launch Inaugural Companies in Residence Program

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Circus Centre Melbourne has announced the three companies selected for its new Company in Residence program: One Fell Swoop Circus, Darling and Daring, and 13 Eggs.

Launched this year, the Company in Residence program marks an expansion of how Circus Centre Melbourne supports independent artists, moving beyond providing access to space towards deeper, ongoing partnership.

Built on a Community of Practice model, the program embeds resident companies at Circus Centre Melbourne as active contributors, collaborators and leaders within a shared learning environment, offering access to studio space, workplace infrastructure, sector connections and platforms for visibility, in exchange for genuine participation in the life of the Centre.

The three companies were selected through an open expression of interest process and will take up a 12-month residency at Circus Centre Melbourne's Collingwood home, where they will train, create and connect with the wider CCM community through open training, showings, skill shares and shared studio time over the course of the residency.

Spanning emerging, mid-career and established practice, the selected companies reflect CCM's commitment to supporting artists at every stage of their career.

One Fell Swoop Circus is a Melbourne-based contemporary circus company that creates bold and engaging work combining high-level circus skill with strong dramatic perspectives. The company specialises in theatre productions and large-scale outdoor works, drawing on the dynamics of ensemble acrobatics to create distinctive audience experiences.

One Fell Swoop Circus Co-Founders Charice Rust and Jonathan Morgan said, "We are stoked to be a Company in Residence at Circus Centre Melbourne! It's an exciting time for circus in Victoria with a bunch of independent companies making unique and diverse work, and we can't wait to engage and collaborate with the other Companies in Residence and the sector. A program like this helps challenge the scarcity mindset by bringing companies and artists together for experience sharing, collaboration, and general 'I've got your back-ness'. We can't wait to get started."

Darling and Daring is a Melbourne-based contemporary circus company creating original, story-driven work that combines high-level circus with theatre. The company creates new work while supporting collaboration and emerging artists.

Darling and Daring Co-Founder Krystal Meakins said, "We are so excited to be working with Circus Centre Melbourne over the course of the company in residence. This opportunity will allow our company to develop new work and support up and coming artists in a much more hands on way. This residency is a huge leg up for our company."

13 Eggs is an independent Australian contemporary circus company creating original works that combine acrobatics, comedy, and theatre. The company strives to broaden the contemporary circus form and create engaging theatre experiences for audiences.

13 Eggs Co-Founders Aleshanee Kelso and Tomas Correia said, "We are so excited to ground our practice and make a new home at Circus Centre Melbourne! We can't wait to collaborate with the other fabulous companies and learn from one another. This opportunity will help us experiment with new programs and ways to create and help us grow in the industry."

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