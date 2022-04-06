Chris Rock Announces A New Melbourne Show!

Today, Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock, has announced a brand-new Melbourne show at Margaret Court Arena on Thursday 11 August, 2022. Tickets to this new show go on sale at 12noon tomorrow, Friday 8 April, from TICKETEK.

This highly anticipated Ego Death World Tour will be the acclaimed comedian's first tour in 5 years and the 5-city Australian leg kicks off on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 August in Melbourne and will make stops across the country in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Chris Rock EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 AUSTRALIAN DATES:

a?? Wednesday 10 & Thursday 11 August, Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

a?? Monday 15 August, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

a?? Wednesday 17August, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

a?? Saturday 20 August, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

a?? Tuesday 23 August, Gold Coast, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tickets for the new Melbourne show go on sale 12noon on Friday 8 April 2022. Tickets to all other shows are on sale now.



Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.