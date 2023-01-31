Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Memphis LK as Special Guest on Australian Tour This March

Jepsen visits Australia for the first time since 2019.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Carly Rae Jepsen's hotly anticipated The So Nice Tour lands in Australia next month, taking in two nights at Sydney's Enmore Theatre and Melbourne's Forum, plus a stop at Brisbane's The Tivoli.

Today, local pop act Memphis LK has been announced as the national support, set to join Jepsen on all upcoming Australian dates.

One of Australia's most exciting emerging pop acts, Memphis LK's sonic world is pop perfection fuelled by the energy of underground dancefloors. With support from triple j - including as an Unearthed Feature Artist - Memphis LK's star has been steadily on the rise over the past couple of years.

Teaching herself to make beats, Memphis' DIY ethic sees her writing and producing all her music from her bedroom. With her recent song 'Coffee' closing in on triple j's Top 10 Most Played songs and vibrant new single 'Too Much Fun', Memphis LK is becoming a firm favourite across Australian airwaves. She's taken on stages at Splendour in the Grass and more, and is gearing up to set East Coast venues alight when she hits the road with Carly Rae Jepsen this March.

Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen's latest album The Loneliest Time (Interscope Records/Universal Music Australia) was hailed as an "aerodynamic collection... slick sounds from a cult pop hero" by NME on release, with Rolling Stone writing "the latest album from the Canadian pop goddess delivers high-gloss pop with serious emotional punch".

She visits Australia for the first time since 2019, when she delivered sold out performances around the country that were described as 'pure, relentless joy' by Junkee, Sydney Morning Herald writing, 'Jepsen's pure pop puts fans in a frenzy.'

Come and revel in the pure, feel-good joy of Carly Rae Jepsen and special guest Memphis LK when they traverse Australia's East Coast next month.

Carly Rae Jepsen Australian Tour Dates

TUESDAY 7 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW - SOLD OUT
ticketek.com.au

WEDNESDAY 8 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 9 MARCH
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
ticketmaster.com.au

MONDAY 13 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT
ticketek.com.au

TUESDAY 14 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au



