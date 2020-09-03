Canberra's The Street Theatre Will Show Helen Machalias' New Play BARREN GROUND Online

The stream takes place on 4 September 2020.

Helen Machalias returns to Canberra's The Street Theatre with a showing online of her new play Barren Ground on Friday 4 September 2020.

Barren Ground takes place on the Christmas Island detention centre between 2010 and the closure of the centre in 2018, and merges elements of the plot, dialogue and characters of Shakespeare's The Tempest with media reports of the Christmas Island detention centre and first-hand accounts of the asylum seeker experience within the Australian system. Machalias's story interprets The Tempest's timeless themes of dislocation, forgiveness and redemption through the human stories of this high-profile chapter in Australia's history.

Cast: Arishia Bordbar, Peter Cook, George Kanaan, William Tran

Director: Nicky Tyndale-Biscoe

Dramaturg: Granaz Moussavi

Cultural Consultant: Yasin Sarabi

Learn more at book at https://www.thestreet.org.au/shows/first-seen-barren-ground-helen-machalias.

