Bernard Curry, Debra Lawrance, Emily Nkomo, Sarah Morrison, Anthony Harkin Join David Wenham For Australian Premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

GWB Entertainment has announced the cast for the Australian production of The Old Vic's multi award-winning A Christmas Carol.

Starring David Wenham as Ebenezer Scrooge in a rare opportunity to see him live on stage in Melbourne, the joyous and uplifting production will feature Bernard Curry (Savage River, Wentworth) as Bob Cratchit, Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me, Five Bedrooms, Home and Away) as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Samantha Morley (Girl From The North Country, Billy Elliot) as The Ghost of Christmas Present.

The glittering cast also includes Emily Nkomo (Jagged Little Pill) as Little Fan, Anthony Harkin (Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Next to Normal) as Jacob Marley, Sarah Morrison (Come From Away, Ladies in Black, Mamma Mia!) as Belle, Nicholas Kong (Spring Awakening, Anything Goes) as Fezziwig, Andrew Coshan (A View From The Bridge, Merrily We Roll Along) as Fred and Stephanie Lambourn (Broadway cast of A Christmas Carol) as Mrs Cratchit, and is completed by Cameron Taylor, Melanie Bird, Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward, Benjamin Colley, Jan Di Pietro and Embla Bishop.

Speaking about the casting, Australian producer Torben Brookman for GWB Entertainment said: 'We are thrilled to announce this incredible Australian cast to join David Wenham in bringing this classic tale of community, hope and redemption to the stage. A Christmas Carol is the perfect production for the entire family to see this Christmas season in Melbourne.'

Two visionary Tony Award winners - director Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) - have created a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, A Christmas Carol and Melbourne audiences can immerse themselves in a big-hearted, smash hit production that brims with Christmas spirit.

Rehearsals commence this month ahead of the Australian premiere on 12 November, with tickets now on sale at christmascarolaustralia.com.au for performances until Christmas Eve.