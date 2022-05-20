Beckett's Presents William Zappa in THEATRE VIGNETTES NO 3

Beckett's will present the third in their dinner-theatre vignette series - a selection of readings by William Zappa from his acclaimed adaptation of Homer's 'The Iliad'. This theatre vignette is curated by Beckett's founder and playwright-director Wendy Beckett (Claudel at The Opera House).

A throwback to the glamour of mid-century New York and Parisian brasseries, Beckett's is Glebe's new neighbourhood local -breathing new life into the former Darling Mills site. In its place Chef, Jeff Schroeter (Bistro Moncur, Bayswater Brasserie) has created Beckett's fine dining restaurant and piano cocktail lounge; with the added attraction of a theatre vignette accompanying the dining experience.

Wendy Beckett says: "Jeff and I are delighted with the success of the Theatre Vignette Series which we host in our gorgeous private wine cellar. Next week we are thrilled to have with us well known actor William Zappa (of the film 'The Dry') many will recognise him from his numerous theatre acting roles. Our previous actor, (the second in the series) was Patrick Dickson performing Victor Hugo."

"The new Theatre Vignette Series is not only for our local guests but for the actors, directors, producers and all creatives and artists who have particularly suffered during recent times. Supporting the local arts is something that we all hold quite dear at Beckett's, and so it seems only fitting to continue these events in the wine cellar, which was specifically designed by my wonderful set designer Halcyon Pratt. She sought to recreate an elegant, moody tribute to the great bistros and cocktail bars of early to mid-century New York and Europe. These vignettes run for one night only and will continue regularly with two more scheduled in September and November of 2022."

Performed downstairs in the private wine cellar as an intermission to an incredible five-course dinner by chef and co-owner, Jeff Schroeter, Mr Zappa, the brilliant Anglo-Greek Australian actor and playwright, will perform a 20-minute solo reading from his Sydney and Adelaide Festival production of The Iliad - Out Loud, which was met with standing ovations and critical acclaim.

Presented as part of a dinner experience Mr Zappa has chosen to leave out the blood and gore and present some of the more beautiful, humane, and even humorous aspects of the story, including the magnificent description of Achilles' shield, Andromache's plea to Hector, and Priam's begging Achilles to let him have the body of Hector for burial, Achilles' response to Agamemnon's offer. Even a little bit of comedy with Zeus and Hera!

Celebrating culture, creativity, and cuisine, chef Jeff's menu for the evening is designed to enhance the theatrical experience. Dinner is served with matched wines (non-alcoholic available) selected by Beckett's talented Sommelier.

Theatre Vignettes No.3 'The Iliad - The Gentler Bits' by William Zappa

Thursday 26th May 2022, 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Held in Beckett's Private Wine Cellar

TICKETS ON SALE NOW