Be You Productions to Present [title of show]

Following the success of its inaugural production The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) in 2020, Be You Productions returns to the stage with [title of show], running from 15 - 19 December 2021 at the MC Showroom, Level 1, 48 Clifton Street Prahran.

After protracted lockdowns, a period of Zoom rehearsals and inevitable date changes, Be You Productions is delighted to finally present Melbourne audiences with this heart-warming, goofy show.

Noah Janssen will take on the role of Jeff alongside Obed Wallis as Hunter. Kathleen Amarant will play Heidi and Gemma Caruana is Susan. Sol Summers will round out the cast as musical director and Larry.

Be You Productions' CEO Bradley Dylan said: 'the show is a manifestation of Be You's belief that storytelling and people are what is important in theatre, and even with very few production elements you can affect an audience and have them fall in love with the idea of creating something new, which is sorely needed in the Australian independent industry'.

About the show: Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decide to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi, and Larry on the eighty-eights. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives.

[title of show] -- taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" -- follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

It is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration.

Awards: Nominee! 2009 Tony Awards, Best Book of a Musical.

Content warning: strong language. For audiences aged 14 and above.

In accordance with government regulations, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend this production. All staff at the MC Showroom will likewise be fully vaccinated.

Cast: Noah Janssen, Obed Wallis, Kathleen Amarant, Gemma Caruana

Directors: Sarah Frencham, Georgina Charteris, Brendan Jelley, Sol Summers, Weng Yi Wong, Daniele Buatti

Music and lyrics: Jeff Bowen

Book: Hunter Bell

Dates: 6:30pm, 15 - 19 December 2021.

Venue: MC Showroom, Level 1, 48 Clifton Street, Prahran.

Duration: 90 minutes, no intermission.

Tickets: on sale now at https://www.themcshowroom.com/whatson/title-of-show. $35.00 + BF.