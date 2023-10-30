BBC EARTH EXPERIENCE Extends in London and Will Open in Melbourne

By: Oct. 30, 2023

BBC Earth Experience, the awe-inspiring, multi-sensory experience that takes visitors on a transformative journey through the wonders of our planet, has extended its London run until August 2024. Simultaneously, the experience is opening at a second site in Melbourne for fans Down Under.

After a successful launch last spring at The Daikin Centre in Earl's Court, the award-winning experience has captured the hearts and minds of audiences, prompting the decision to extend this extraordinary adventure. Tickets for the extended run are on-sale from today here.

Produced in partnership with BBC Studios, Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation, the experience has enthralled visitors, inviting them to explore the natural beauty of the Earth's seven continents. As well as footage from the iconic BBC Studios Natural History Unit television series Seven Worlds, One Planet, the 360° audio-visual journey also features bespoke narration from Sir David Attenborough.

Since its opening, the BBC Earth Experience has received overwhelming acclaim from visitors and critics. The experience's ability to showcase the beauty, diversity, and fragility of our planet resonated with audiences of all ages.

Wildlife presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall said: "This is as close as you can get to being in the field, surrounded by the greatest natural spectacles on our planet. One of the producers who was on the actual shoots recording this footage said it felt more like being there amongst it than when he was actually there. Watching the polar bear sequence, I actually started to feel cold because it was so immersive. I really felt like I was there."

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of BBC Earth Experience until August 2024," said Amy Farrant, CMO of Moon Eye Productions. "The overwhelming response from our visitors and the incredible impact this experience has had in fostering a deeper connection with our planet has motivated us to offer this unforgettable experience to even more people."

The 1608m2 venue housing the experience showcases hundreds of multi-angle screens and interactive rooms, allowing visitors to marvel at the Earth's extraordinary biodiversity and iconic landscapes. From the breath-taking fireflies of North America to the heart-warming huddles of snub-nosed monkeys in Asia and hungry hamsters fighting to keep their food in Europe, BBC Earth Experience offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the glorious wonders of our planet like never before.

And now, there's even more to enjoy at the BBC Earth Experience! Visitors to the Water Life room can descend into the depths of the world's oceans and observe some of the weird and wonderful creatures that inhabit life beneath the waves. They can engage in a bubble race with friends, explore the coral reef, and interact with a bait ball to create bioluminescent waves.

Combining close-up footage and beautiful lighting, visitors are invited to relax and take a moment to appreciate some of the tiny creatures that inhabit the Earth in the tranquil world of Micro Life. Those feeling a little brave can find our big red button and learn there's more to creepy crawlies than meets the eye. Through informative footage and immersive floor projections, everyone can experience some of nature's mini-beasts and learn why they play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

A brand new photo experience allows guests to pose with a range of animals and then send their image to the big mosaic screen for all to enjoy. Alternatively they can share the memory to their own social channels or email for a free souvenir reminder of their experience.

The guest journey culminates in the poignant Earth Room, inspiring all to consider their role in protecting the planet and its precious biodiversity.

The BBC Earth Experience has been designed with sustainability at its core. The building and its contents are crafted from materials that can be recycled, reused, or repurposed, embracing a circular economy approach. The experience also utilises the latest LED energy-efficient technology, powered solely by renewable energy, and employs screens made of cotton that can be repurposed after use.

In the surrounding outdoor spaces, a focus on biodiversity has been established with plants and insect houses, attracting over 40 different species to populate the garden. Rainwater harvesting further supports the health of plants throughout the year, contributing to reduced water consumption.

The BBC Earth Experience provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore the natural world. This captivating experience promises to leave a lasting impression, encouraging visitors to reflect on their responsibility to preserve the Earth for future generations.

Tickets for this incredible journey through the seven continents are on sale now.

www.bbcearthexperience.com




