Australian Debut Of LIGHTSCAPE Comes to Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Following enormous successes in the UK and US, Lightscape is making its Australian debut at Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne in June 2022 and will be a highlight of Melbourne's highly anticipated winter events calendar.

Featuring luminous walkways and vistas, vibrant bursts of colour that run up trees like fireworks and large-scale installations such as the Winter Cathedral, comprising more than 100,000 tiny lights, Lightscape takes audiences on a 1.8km journey of light and sound through Melbourne's iconic Botanic Gardens.

Initially scheduled to debut in 2020 but delayed due to COVID-19, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne will be the first garden in Australia to host Lightscape, which has been created in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment.

The event was developed at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK 10 years ago and has been an overwhelming success since, with more than two million people experiencing the illuminated trails at various venues last season. Since its inception, it has been showcased at botanic gardens, National Trust and UNESCO World Heritage sites across the UK and US to great acclaim.

"I am delighted to announce this world-class event at Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne.. At Lightscape, visitors will experience nature in a whole new light. Indeed, many different lights!" said Professor Tim Entwisle, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.

"In addition to internationally acclaimed pieces, Lightscape will commission local artists to create works to celebrate Melbourne's culture and nature, all at the green heart of our beautiful city," he added.

Joni Marks, Chief Development Director, RGL (Raymond Gubbay Limited), a division of Sony Music Entertainment said "We are delighted to be launching Lightscape in partnership with Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne. Melbourne has one of the finest botanic gardens in the world and with our experience in other leading gardens around the world, this is a fantastic opportunity to see Melbourne Gardens at night filled with world-class light installations. Working alongside our production partners, Culture Creative, we are excited to present the Gardens in a completely new way to both existing and first-time visitors."