Arts House Presents HOUSEWARMING

Guests can rediscover the North Melbourne Town Hall as well as the local neighbourhood with a series of interactive exhibitions and performances.

Emily Sexton, Arts House Artistic Director, explained that 11 Victorian artists commissioned works tailored to create Housewarming, "We're so ready to reopen and welcome everyone back to help us warm up our home in a safe way."

"Our artists have the most original minds. We gave them free rein to transform some of our spaces throughout Arts House. We cannot wait to have people back in the building and show off what they've done to the place," said Sexton.

Housewarming will feature a room of lasers exploding from a multitude of crystal balls as well as a gentle space with textiles and performance poetry that will immerse people in the Deaf experience.

There is also a reading group that will hit the North Melbourne pavements, a small sonic encounter inside the Arts House elevator and an opportunity for a straight-to-the-point palm reading.

Tailored for small groups, Housewarming is a chance to chart an individual experience across 7 boundary-breaking works throughout the entire Arts House building and beyond.

North Melbourne Constellation by Robin Fox - Melbourne's own king of lasers meets a multitude of crystal balls, creating an indoor galaxy set to a pumping new composition. Listen by Chelle Destefano - Chelle is a staunch, vivacious Deaf artist. Her video works invite the viewer into a deeper understanding of being excluded from a hearing world - it's very provocative, but not confronting.

Elevation by Matthias Schack-Arnott, Aviva Endean and Samara Hersch - a bespoke, immersive experience for one person inside the Arts House elevator. It will hum and pulsate with energy.

Palmistry of Pointlessness by Matto Lucas - come get a very accurate, real and totally-not-pointless palm reading with renowned artist and queer scene photographer, Matto Lucas.

As We Bloom by Irihipeti Waretini and Bella Waru - a suite of moving portraits celebrating queer and First Nations families. It's set in a serene, multisensory floral setting where people can create their own unconventional family portraits.

Deep Clean by Andy Butler - a video series about social transformations in the middle class.

Walking Reading Group by Amaara Raheem and Zoe Scolgio - journey through the North Melbourne streets with a passionate group of strangers and reflect on a series of prescribed articles about care while walking.