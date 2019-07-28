Arts Centre Melbourne and Briefs Factory Present BRAT KIDS CARNIVAL

In addition to the return season of Briefs: Close Encounters, Briefs Factory are also bringing back their much-loved Brat Kids Carnival to the Playhouse Theatre for one show only on Saturday 27 October 2019.

A high-energy, super fun afternoon show for tots and teenagers - and their mums and dads - brought to you by the finest team of circus artists and mischief makers behind international touring sensation Briefs.

Family blogger Busy City Kids attended the performance back in March and from what eight year-old Anastasia had to say, it was well worth the experience.

"It was so awesome, that kids wanted to watch it all day. My favourite part was when Captain Kidd did hula hooping at Brat Kids Carnival. The only Italian magician in Brat Kids Carnival was Luigi he is Italian, but he is the best magician ever! In Brat Kids Carnival there is more people like Bugs Bunny the hat juggler and more! So if you want to have fun go and watch Brat Kids Carnival," said Anastasia, 8-years-old.

Featuring hula hoops at top speed, acrobatics at alarming heights and clowning antics, this cheeky show will get youngsters excited about expressing themselves.

From awe-inspiring to the downright hilarious, this high-energy mix of circus and cabaret is perfect for kids aged four and up. Get ready for pumping music, eye-popping party tricks and other ridiculous acts of amazement.

Put on your party outfits and run away with the circus for the day!

Winner of Adelaide Fringe Best Kids Show Weekly Award 2016.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You