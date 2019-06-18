Arts Centre Melbourne And Terrapin Present A NOT SO TRADITIONAL STORY

Making its Melbourne debut at Arts Centre Melbourne comes a story with a little bit of truth and a little bit of make believe, one might even say it's A Not So Traditional Story. Showing at the Fairfax Theatre from 7 - 8 September, Terrapin will find its place within the Families Winter/Spring program.

A Not So Traditional Story is a rare and memorable performance that combines Terrapin's renowned skill in entertaining and engaging children with the voice of a new generation of Tasmanian Aboriginal performing artists.

Two young'uns, Wurangkili a keen adventurer and Timita a somewhat timid traveller, meet a mysterious alien named River when he gets lost in their country on his flying canoe. With River's pet Wombat "Wombie" in tow, they all go on an expedition across the island of lutruwita to find the meaning of a mysterious object, getting clues along the way from an Eagle, a Lizard and a Kangaroo who has some rather elaborate conspiracy theories.

Writer and performer Nathan Maynard is a descendant of the chief of the Trawlwoolway Clan and the whole of the North East Tasmanian Indigenous peoples. He says this work was a long time in the making and something he knew would impact children in a very significant way.

"There has never been a theatre piece like this about a black Tasmanian fella. I don't expect every kid when they're watching it to immediately understand what it's about; it might take them two days, two weeks or 10 years to fully realise it. But if they can connect with these characters, then they can develop empathy for them and therefore develop empathy for the Tasmanian Aboriginal people's stories and our struggles," Maynard said.

This beautiful and funny production uses masks, shadow puppetry and physical theatre to tell an important story of culture, identity, bravery and friendship.

Arts Centre Melbourne's year-round Families Program was launched in August 2009 and has grown in reputation to become a highly respected program nationally and internationally. Featuring intimate and large-scale theatre from some of the world's most respected companies and a diverse range of interactive workshops, the program is robust and growing in size, scale and scope.



Arts Centre Melbourne and Terrapin present

A Not So Traditional Story

Fairfax Studio | 7 - 8 September

7 September | 11am, 2pm* & 4pm

8 September | 11am & 2pm

*Auslan interpreted

Duration: 1 hour (no interval)

Age: 5+

Accessibility: wheelchair, Auslan, assistive hearing, companion card

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au

