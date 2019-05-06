Arts Centre Melbourne And Australian Art Orchestra Present Meeting Points Series: Old Grooves For New Streets

Some of Australia's most influential world jazz musicians come together at Arts Centre Melbourne on Sunday 23 June in a one-off intimate performance at The Pavilion as part of the Meeting Points Series.

A chance meeting in 2001 between distinguished trumpeter/composer Peter Knight, and traditional Vietnamese virtuoso Dung Nguyen, marked the beginning of a remarkable collaboration. Celebrating the cultural diversity of Melbourne's western suburbs, six-piece band Way Out West incorporated Vietnamese instruments and West African rhythms with contemporary jazz.

Starting out as a cult following in Melbourne, Way Out West quickly established themselves on the international scene, playing at major festivals including Montreal Jazz Festival, Vancouver Jazz Festival and Veneto Jazz Festival (Italy).

Their debut album Footscray Station (2003) responded to the energy of their hometown Footscray and the many different cultures in the community. It then led the way for a recognisable sound in Old Grooves for News Streets (2007).

Based on their critically acclaimed album of the same name, Old Grooves for New Streets now brings Knight's and Nguyen's collaborations into the world of the Australian Art Orchestra. Featuring some of the founding members of Way Out West, audiences will hear Knight's original compositions in new arrangements written exclusively for this performance.

This Meeting Points Series concert is the first time that Knight and Nguyen have collaborated in over a decade, and they will reinvent the jazz sound they quickly became known for.

Nguyen will be playing Vietnamese zithers, the dan tranh and dan bau, with Knight on trumpet and electronics. They'll be joined by Way Out West percussionist, Ray Pereira (congas, djembe and balafon), rising jazz saxophonist Cheryl Durongpisitkul, composer and jazz heavyweight Christopher Hale on electronic bass guitar and award-winning young drummer James McLean.

A concert series for the curious, curated by Artistic Director of Australian Art Orchestra Peter Knight. Meeting Points Series brings together unexpected musical styles to create electrifying collaborations featuring an incredible line-up of International Artists accompanied by Australia's leading contemporary music ensemble, the Australian Art Orchestra. A creative collaboration between Australian Art Orchestra and Arts Centre Melbourne.

The Australian Art Orchestra's work, under the leadership of daring composer/trumpeter/sound artist Peter Knight, constantly seeks to stretch genres and break down the barriers separating disciplines, forms and cultures. It explores the interstices between the avant-garde and the traditional, between art and popular music, between electronic and acoustic approaches, and creates music that traverse the continuum between improvised and notated forms.

Featured Artists

Dung Nguyen (Vietnam/Australia)

dan tranh, dan bau, modified electric guitar

Peter Knight (Australia)

composition, trumpet, electronics

Ray Pereira (Sri Lanka/Australia)

congas, djembe, balafon

Cheryl Durongpisitkul

saxophones

Christopher Hale

electric bass guitar

James McLean

drum kit

Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian Art Orchestra present

Meeting Points Series: Old Grooves for New Streets

Featuring Dung Nguyen

The Pavilion | Sunday 23 June | 5pm

Duration: 60 minutes

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au

