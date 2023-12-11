Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa

Ann Sherry is one of Australia's leading business executives with a career that spans Government, Banking and Tourism.

Dec. 11, 2023

Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa

Circa has announced the appointment of Ann Sherry AO as the new Chair commencing in early 2024.

Announcing the appointment Circa's Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz said, “I am thrilled to have Ann Sherry AO join Circa as our new Chair, to succeed Michael Lynch in 2024.  She is a powerhouse leader with vast experience, extensive connections and exceptional strategic acumen.”

Ann Sherry is one of Australia's leading business executives with a career that spans Government, Banking and Tourism. She is active in community with a passion for improving opportunities for women in STEM and sport, and supporting opportunities for Indigenous Australians. She has also been a supporter of the arts and was a director of the MCA until the end of 2022.

Responding to the appointment Ann said: “Circa is an outstanding arts organisation with a wonderful international reputation, an amazing collaborator with other art forms and companies, and an innovator in the circus world. I am excited to be joining the Circa team.”

Yaron Lifschitz said: “As Circa embarks on an ambitious growth phase in these unstable times, we look forward to Ann's guidance and insights as we move forward, touring the globe, building new initiatives and preparing for the 2032 Olympics.”

ABOUT Ann Sherry AO

 Ann Sherry is the Chair of UNICEF Australia, Enero Group, the Port of Townsville and Queensland Airports Limited. She is the Chancellor of Queensland University of Technology and a Non-Executive Director of National Australia Bank.
 
The Australian Government awarded Ann the Centenary Medal in 2001 and in 2004 she was awarded an Order of Australia. In 2015 Ann was named as the overall winner of the Australian Financial Review 100 Women of Influence Award.



