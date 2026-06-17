All-Australian Cast Set For MAMMA MIA! at The Star Gold Coast

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The Very Popular Theatre Company has announced a cast of 31 stage performers from across the country, with five Gold Coast and Brisbane cast members in principal roles.

The global phenomenon will bring its joyous energy to South East Queensland fans, who are encouraged to sing along to 22 of ABBA's greatest hits as they're swept away by Mamma Mia!'s heartwarming, hilarious and uplifting story.

Leading the cast is Erin Cornell (WICKED, CATS) as Donna Sheridan (played by Meryl Streep in the movie), with Brisbane's Chloe Rose Taylor (Beauty and the Beast UK Tour, Cinderella UK Tour) as Tanya and Gold Coaster Jo-Anne Jackson (Titanique, Elvis: A Musical Revolution) as Rosie. The three of them make up the iconic all-female '70s band 'Donna & the Dynamos'.

The Gold Coast's Emily Monsma (WICKED, Hairspray) will star as Donna's daughter Sophie Sheridan (played by Amanda Seyfried in the movie).

“I'm super excited to be back on the Gold Coast performing in Mamma Mia! It's a show I hold very dear to my heart. I remember growing up and singing all the ABBA songs with my grandma and sister, and seeing an ABBA tribute show at The Star when I was 11,” says Emily.

Set on a stunning, sun-soaked Greek island, the story follows a mother, her daughter and three potential dads, all brought to life through ABBA's unforgettable pop masterpieces. With hits like “Dancing Queen,” “SOS” and “Mamma Mia,” the show promises an unforgettable night of live music and laughter.

Other principal cast members include Matt Edwards (MAMMA MIA!, CATS) as Sam Carmichael, Brisbane's Timothy Aaron Cooper (Broadway National Tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Jersey Boys) as Harry Bright, Danny Folpp (Billy Elliot, Chicago) as Bill Austin, Harley Dasey (Evil Dead the Musical, Avenue Q) as Sky, Samuel Allsop (Tarzan, Kinky Boots) as Eddie, Jake Ameduri (Sister Act, American Psycho) as Pepper and Brisbane's Juliette Coates (Calamity Jane, Eat, Slay, Zombie) as Ali.

The electric ensemble also showcases a strong contingent of South East Queensland talent, including Gold Coast performers Bella Keightley, Shelby Giles, Greyson Vaughn, Isaac Short, Kelsey Spencer, Anthony Vitetzakis and Ben Sullivan, alongside Brisbane artists Lucy Ross, Laura Garrick, Isabel Kruse, Justin Wise, Hunter Ireland, Alex Watson and James Mac Callum.

Ensemble cast from around Australia include Portia England, Kaitlin West, Dijana Razumic, Katie Loxston, Cody Clayton and James Bird. Together, the ensemble has worked on a formidable number of major productions such as Wicked, Jersey Boys, Come From Away, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde and internationally touring shows, while featuring some of Queensland's most exciting new musical theatre talent.

The production's acclaimed creative team includes Director Erin James (Superstars – A Musical Celebration, She Loves Me), with Associate Director Sophie Carmody, Musical Supervisor Dan Wilson, Musical Director Jonathon Gardner and Choreographer Rachel Stark. Collectively, the team has worked on major productions of Wicked, The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot, Chess, Rock of Ages and MAMMA MIA!

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