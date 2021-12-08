Alan Cumming Announces New Australian Tour Dates

All good things take time... including Olivier and Tony Award-winning Scottish / American actor, author and cabaret icon Alan Cumming!



Frontier Touring and More Talent have announced the Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee will return to the shores in June 2022, bringing his critically acclaimed stage production Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age to eager audiences in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.



It's been a long wait for both Alan and his Aussie fans, after his initial planned national run of shows back in July 2021 were forced to postpone thanks to COVID restrictions and border closures. Alan was all ready to go - literally stepping off the plane in Melbourne the day prior to tour kick-off when everything had to stop. It was a frustrating time for the remarkable performer, who had just wowed crowds in South Australia where he debuted his latest stage creation, as well as taking the reins as the 2021 Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival - a position that saw him meet huge critical acclaim. Said The Advertiser:

'There are personal and sad and preposterous and hilarious true stories about dying, but each only makes Cumming want to live life to the fullest ... Cumming performs everything from a Disney Princess medley to an interpolation of Liza Minnelli's Maybe This Time and The Wild Party's How Did We Come To This? A standing ovation was thoroughly deserved.'

In October, Alan released his latest memoir, Baggage, a must-read which chronicles his life in Hollywood. Now, it's time for Aussie audiences to dust off their finery and get excited once again, as Alan Cumming brings his joyful, mischievous cabaret production back down under! Tickets to all cities go on sale today at 12pm AEDT via frontiertouring.com/alancumming.

Melbourne: there has been a change of venue, with Alan's show now taking place at the Palais Theatre (formerly Plenary, MCEC) on Tuesday 14 June. Patrons to this show will be allocated new seating based on the order of purchase, and new tickets will be issued from Ticketmaster by Friday 18 February 2022.



Brisbane: your show is now taking place in MCEC's Concert Hall (previously Lyric Theatre) on Tuesday 14 June. Patrons will be allocated new seating based on the order of purchase, and new tickets will be issued from Ticketmaster by Friday 18 February 2022.



Sydney and Perth: current ticket holders need take no action; your tickets will remain valid for the 2022 shows (see below dates).



Any patron unable to attend their rescheduled 2022 date may obtain a refund and should apply before Friday 14 January 2022. For Sydney, Perth and Melbourne ticketholders, click here to request. For Brisbane, please contact QTIX on 136 246 before Friday 14 January 2022.



One of the most exciting live performers on stage, don't miss your chance to see the triumphant return when we welcome back Alan Cumming in June 2022!