12 ANGRY MEN Will Come to Melbourne This May

In a sweltering New York jury room, 12 men collide in a tense, bitter battle of wits and morals that will decide the fate of one young man's life.

From the Civil Rights protests of the 1950's to the recent chaos that unfolded in the US Capitol, 12 Angry Men explores the timeless themes of justice, innocence, prejudice and class whilst drawing on the cultural ethos of a tumultuous post WW2 era.

Directed by Trish Carr, 12 Angry Men is a gripping examination of twelve jurors as they deliberate the conviction or acquittal of a 16-year-old defendant on the basis of reasonable doubt, in a seemingly open-and-shut case. Led by one man's courage to stand up for his beliefs and search for the truth, the other jurors, intent on playing the hangman, are forced to confront their own moral code and personal motivations whilst deciding on the fate of the boy.

Based on the classic 1957 American courtroom drama directed by the legendary Sidney Lumet and adapted from a 1954 teleplay of the same name by Reginald Rose; the play forces the characters and audience to evaluate their own self-image through observing the personality, experiences, and actions of the jurors during the deliberation process within the claustrophobic confines of the Jury room.

12 Angry Men (the film) was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant". It is regarded by many as one of the greatest films ever made.

An Amateur Production by arrangement with ORIGIN THEATRICAL on behalf of SAMUEL FRENCH LTD - AVID Theatre in collaboration with Have You Seen It Productions present one of theatre history's most prominent, debated and never-more relevant works to the stage. 12 Angry Men will be performed from 28th May - 26th June at 8pm. Performances will be held at Stageworx Theatre, 3/21 Stud Road, Bayswater (near Mountain Hwy): Full: $27 Concession: $24 (Duration: 2 hours 10 mins including interval)

BOOKING: https://www.trybooking.com/BPTSV or 9729 8368 (Stageworx Theatre)