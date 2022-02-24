aGLIFF Announces March And April 2022 Queer Spectrum Screenings

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF announces the Queer Spectrum screenings for March and April 2022, the sexy French film "Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades)" by Jacques Audiard on March 30 and Marley Morrison's knockout debut feature "Sweetheart" on April 27 both at the Galaxy Theatre.

Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are available for purchase now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

Following the lives of several Parisian 30 somethings, "Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades)" is based on three short graphic novels from acclaimed Brooklyn-based illustrator Adriane Tomine. Filmed in gorgeous black and white and intertwined in vibrant color, this sexy drama features a cast of talented young rising stars.

2015 Palme d'Or winner Jacques Audiard brings Tomine's novels (Amber Sweet, Killing and Dying, and Hawaiian Getaway) to life setting the film in the mixed high-rise neighborhood in Paris located in the 13th District bringing to life the sprawling dreams of desire and human connection in the city of love.

Marley Morrison's debut feature "Sweetheart" charts the relationship between two young women during a summer holiday. Chosen as the 2021 Audience Award winner at the Glasgow Film Festival, "Sweetheart" is a sharply observed coming-of-age story.

17-year-old AJ is not one of life's shiny, happy people. A family holiday at a caravan park in Dorset is her idea of hell. A moody misfit, she dresses for concealment and lets everyone know that she would rather be anywhere else. Then she spies flirty, free-spirited lifeguard Isla who might just be the girl of her dreams. Can AJ dare to take a first step on the road to happiness?

MARCH & APRIL 2022 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENINGS

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT (LES OLYMPIADES) | MARCH 30, 2022

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT (LES OLYMPIADES) | France | 2021 | 106 minutes | French

Director: Jacques Audiard | Writer: Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Céline Sciamma | Starring: Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Jehnny Beth, Noémie Merlant

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

Community Partners: Cultural Services French Embassy in the United States.

Paris, 13th District today. Emilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy - They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both.

Adapted from Adrian Tomine's acclaimed graphic novel, PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT weaves a breezy tapestry of modern love stories. Beautifully realized in crisp black-and-white cinematography, the electrifying, multicultural 13th arrondissement sets the stage for a panoramic tale of four young lovers.

Jacques Audiard is a French writer, director and producer known for his films including the Palme d'Or winner DHEEPAN (2015), RUST AND BONE (2012), as well as A PROPHET (2009) and THE BEAT THAT MY HEART SKIPPED (2005), which both received the César Award for Best Film. His most recent film PARIS, 13th DISTRICT screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

SWEETHEART | APRIL 27, 2022

SWEETHEART | UK | 2021 | 94 minutes | English

Director and Writer: Marley Morrison | Starring: Nell Barlow, Jo Hartley, Ella-Rae Smith

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

Screening Partners: Sandra Hucker Consulting and Life Grows Green Hemp-Derived Products.

A socially awkward, environmentally conscious, lesbian misfit teenager named AJ becomes unexpectedly captivated by a chlorine smelling, sun-loving lifeguard named Isla whilst on a depressing holiday with her family. For AJ, the only thing worse than spending an entire week with her uniquely 'un-woke' family is being in a seaside cabin with no Wi-Fi.... until carefree lifeguard Isla sees through AJ's uniquely adopted persona.

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. "Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades)" and "Sweetheart" is $12 for non-members. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.