Zilker Theatre Productions Postpones MAMMA MIA!

Due to the uncertainty of the future of large events this summer in Austin, Zilker Theater Productions have made the difficult decision to postpone its production of Mamma Mia! until 2021. This decision was necessary to ensure the safety of the entire Zilker family: actors, crew, production team, and patrons.

The company released a statement that reads:

"Naturally, we are heartbroken that we won't be on the Zilker Hillside this summer, but many exciting things are in store as we begin to plan for our party on the Hillside in 2021. ZTP will be back stronger than ever to ensure Austin has an incredible show to look forward to."

"We thank you, the generous people of Austin and Central Texas, for your support of ZTP and musical theater over these 62 years. In particular, we would like to thank our incredible sponsors for their extraordinary vision and support: Austin Parks Foundation, HEB, Applied Materials, 3M, Texas Gas Service, Texas Disposal Systems, Keller Williams, Wells Fargo, Parsley Energy, Austin International School, Henna Chevrolet, Carpenter and Langford, CG&S Design and Build, Krispy Kreme, Premier Events, Community Impact, Rudy's Country store and BBQ, Method Architecture, ECG Foundation, Radiant AC and Plumbing, Dart Constructions, Do512, Sunbelt Rentals, Book People, Thomas Graphics, Kirby Walls Custom Homes and Contessa Framing. You make our mission to strengthen the community possible, and we simply cannot thank you enough."

Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You