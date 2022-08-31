ZACH Theatre Names Jamie Herlich Mclalwain as New Managing Director

ZACH Theatre, Central Texas' premier professional theatre, has announced Jamie Herlich Mclalwain as the new Managing Director beginning September 12, 2022. Upon moving into her new role at the ZACH Theatre, Herlich Mclalwain will be responsible for strategic planning, management and operations, finances, education, marketing and fundraising for the organization.

"ZACH Theatre's expansive and diverse programming, firm financial position, rich history, and strong reputation in Austin and across the country make it an exciting organization to join in this crucial time for the American theatre," said Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. "I am honored to serve this valued organization and its dedicated community of patrons and donors."

The Seattle native has an extensive background in theatre and performing arts organizations, including Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle Rep), Seattle Opera, Edmonds Center for the Arts, and New Century Theatre Company. At Seattle Rep, Herlich Mclalwain most recently served as Chief Advancement Officer and before that, as Director of Development. During her nine-year tenure there, she served in a key senior leadership role expanding the donor base and ensuring significant growth in contributed revenue, creating, and executing the organization's strategic plan and supporting the theatre's needs as it expanded the scope of productions and community programming. She serves on the board of Theatre Communications Group, and holds a Masters of Fine Arts in Arts Leadership from Seattle University.

Enthusiastic about working with ZACH Theatre Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley, Herlich Mclalwain said, "I look forward to partnering with Dave, the Board of Trustees, and the entire ZACH staff to lead this amazing organization into its next chapter of growth and service to the Austin community."

Steakley, long-time Trustee Mindy Ellmer, and a committee of other ZACH trustees helped lead the search conducted by Arts Consulting Group that identified Herlich Mclalwain as the best candidate. "I am thrilled that Jamie was the unanimous choice of our staff and Trustees," Steakley said. "She inspires all of us to think expansively about the future, and practically about how to stabilize ZACH after the pandemic shutdown, while empowering our outstanding ZACH team."

Anticipating that ZACH will continue to be a premier destination for the performing arts, Steakley hopes a fresh perspective helps ZACH reach new heights. "I am confident in Jamie and look forward to working in partnership with her to collaborate on bringing great theatre to Austin that shapes the cultural conversation in our rapidly changing city," he explained.

As the incoming Managing Director, Herlich Mclalwain will also work with the ZACH Theatre Board of Trustees to define the future of the renowned organization. Recently named ZACH's new Board President, Nelda Treviño stated, "Jamie's impressive experience, strong record of operational excellence and passion for the theatre made her the perfect fit for ZACH. The Board of Trustees is thrilled to welcome Jamie and know she will lead ZACH's next chapter of success."

Jamie Herlich Mclalwain replaces Elisbeth Challener, who is leaving ZACH after 15 years as Managing Director to cofound a new Broadway production company, FineWomen Productions.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit zachtheatre.org for more information.