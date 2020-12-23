ZACH Theatre Cancels Upcoming Performances of A ROCKIN' HOLIDAY CONCERT

The health and safety of audiences, staff, and artists is of the utmost importance to ZACH Theatre. Due to the ever-evolving health concerns of COVID-19 and the recent Stage 5 restrictions put into place by local authorities, ZACH Theatre has made the difficult decision to cancel performances of A Rockin' Holiday Concert effective December 23 through January 3 performances.

Options:

Apply the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible donation to the organization, which will be used to support ZACH artists and employees affected by these cancellations.

Exchange your tickets for a ZACH gift card of the same value.

Refund to original purchase card.

A representative of ZACH will contact each ticket holder by phone on December 23 to process their request.

As this situation evolves, ZACH will communicate clearly and directly about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment.

You can find more information and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

ZACH's staff and artists' hearts go out to all those in the community and around the world who are being impacted by this epidemic.