Feral Freeway to Present Immersive Watch on the Rhine in Austin
The site-specific production immerses audiences in the Farrelly family's home this November.
Feral Freeway will present a site-specific production of Lillian Hellman's drama Watch on the Rhine staged in a living room near you in Austin, Texas from November 11-22.
Set against the growing shadow of World War II, Watch on the Rhine follows the Farrelly family as they are thrust into a new world order when a morally bankrupt houseguest recognizes their son-in-law as a leader of the German anti-fascist resistance.
As tensions within the household escalate, the family must confront the realities of a world increasingly shaped by fascism, political violence, and moral compromise. Hellman's powerful drama explores the personal cost of resistance and asks what ordinary people are willing to risk when the forces threatening their freedom arrive at their doorstep.
In this site-specific production, audiences will enter the Farrelly's world from within their family home, experiencing the play within an actual home in central Austin near Mount Bonnell. To protect the privacy of the homeowner, ticket-holders will receive the precise address in the week leading up to the performance.
Run time: approximately 2hrs 30min with two 10min intermissions.
Event Details
Dates: November 11-22
Location: A private home in central Austin, Texas near Mount Bonnell (exact address provided to ticket-holders ahead of the performance)
Tickets: https://tickets.evvnt.com/events/watch-on-the-rhine-by-feral-freeway-11-11-2026
This marks the inaugural production for Feral Freeway.
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