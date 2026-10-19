Feral Freeway to Present Immersive Watch on the Rhine in Austin

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Feral Freeway will present a site-specific production of Lillian Hellman's drama Watch on the Rhine staged in a living room near you in Austin, Texas from November 11-22.

Set against the growing shadow of World War II, Watch on the Rhine follows the Farrelly family as they are thrust into a new world order when a morally bankrupt houseguest recognizes their son-in-law as a leader of the German anti-fascist resistance.

As tensions within the household escalate, the family must confront the realities of a world increasingly shaped by fascism, political violence, and moral compromise. Hellman's powerful drama explores the personal cost of resistance and asks what ordinary people are willing to risk when the forces threatening their freedom arrive at their doorstep.

In this site-specific production, audiences will enter the Farrelly's world from within their family home, experiencing the play within an actual home in central Austin near Mount Bonnell. To protect the privacy of the homeowner, ticket-holders will receive the precise address in the week leading up to the performance.

Run time: approximately 2hrs 30min with two 10min intermissions.

Event Details

Dates: November 11-22

Location: A private home in central Austin, Texas near Mount Bonnell (exact address provided to ticket-holders ahead of the performance)

Tickets: https://tickets.evvnt.com/events/watch-on-the-rhine-by-feral-freeway-11-11-2026

This marks the inaugural production for Feral Freeway.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 07 Hrs 32 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone